Have a Look at One of Dubai’s Most Exclusive Penthouses

The presidential penthouse at Serenia Residences overlooking Burj Al Arab and The Palm offering uninterrupted, 360-degree views of the sea

One of Dubai’s most exclusive penthouses has been unveiled to the market. The exquisitely penthouse, developed by Palma Holding, offers unmatched, 360-degree views of the water that resemble life on a luxury yacht with panoramic views of the sea.

The distinct, 15,127 sq. ft penthouse, comprises four ensuite bedrooms, a grand reception, an opulent living space, a dining room, a chef’s kitchen and an entertainment kitchen, a guest bathroom, a private den that features a games table, a lounge for get-togethers. The master bedroom features its own private terrace, an exquisite his and hers walk-in closet and sizeable bathroom quarters. 7,800 sq. ft outdoor space can accommodate up to 100 people, with large seating areas that include sunbeds, a dining space, a fireplace, and a private outdoor jacuzzi that overlooks Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa.

The entire penthouse has been furnished with top-tier furniture, hand-picked and sourced from around the world. The finest finishes have been used throughout,including bespoke, book-matched marble, skylights, a handmade Italian bathtub by Antonio Lupi, rose gold faucets by Hansgrohe, exquisite Gliss walk-in closets by the distinct Italian brand Molteni&C, and DADA custom-made kitchens fully equipped with top-of-the-line Miele appliances. The 3.2m, full-height windows frame the views of the sea and The Palm.

Designed by Hazel Wong, the renowned architect behind the landmark Emirates Towers and whose distinctive touch is showcased through the large windows and sunlit homes that reflect the serene surrounding and the sea, Serenia Residences is among a select-few exclusively residential communities on The Palm Jumeirah Crescent. The 850,000 sq. ft development includes 250 units split among one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments as well as penthouse suites, with around 70% of the project dedicated to landscaping and amenities to ensure that residents enjoy wide open spaces for recreation and relaxation.

Featuring contemporary architecture and layouts unique to The Palm Jumeirah, Serenia Residences’ central theme is one of tranquil living, premium amenities, and exclusive services. The upscale community project features the largest private outdoor infinity pool on The Palm, a lap pool, a children’s pool, a play area, a games room, putting green, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, and tennis court. Barbeque areas situated on the beach provide the perfect al fresco dining experience and complete Serenia Residences’ ultimate beachfront lifestyle that features direct access to the beach and kayaks and paddleboards made available explicitly for residents.