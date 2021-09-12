Panama Organizes an International Virtual fair During Expo 2020 Dubai

Panama organizes an international virtual fair within the framework of Expo 2020 Dubai, in order to bring together buyers from different markets with the main suppliers of the Panamanian tourism industry.

At such an important time for the reactivation of post-pandemic tourism, Panama is reinforcing its image as a destination for leisure and business travel. Part of this task is carried out together with the main actors in the commercialization chain, such as tourism service providers, tour operators, wholesalers and travel agencies.

With this objective in mind, PROMTUR Panama will hold a virtual fair called Explore Panama, in order to generate a commercial space where buyers and sellers can interact. The event will be held on October 20 and 21, 2021, and will have 20 virtual stands for local exhibitors, including the Tourism Promotion Fund (Promtur Panama), and is expected to attract around 350 travel agencies and wholesale operators from markets such as the USA, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia and the United Arab Emirates, who, through a commercial agenda, will be able to interact with key suppliers of the Panamanian tourism industry.

Panama will present the tourism activities that will lead this year and in the future, under the Master Plan for Sustainable Tourism 2020-2025 (PMTS). The plan revives the “Tourism – Conservation – Research (TCI)” strategy by highlighting the country’s extraordinary natural, cultural and historical wealth with a strong focus on destination sustainability through research and conservation actions. The updated strategy focuses on three fundamental pillars: Cultural Heritage (multifaceted culture), Green Heritage (extraordinary biodiversity) and Blue Heritage (ocean wonders).

The event will allow real interaction between exhibitors and buyers in a 360-degree environment with customizable virtual landscape, virtual private meeting rooms, chat, browser-based chats, presentations and live keynotes. Buyers, once registered, will be able to view the profile of participating exhibitors to schedule their meetings and once at the event, they will be able to access the customized virtual booths of each brand and will have the possibility to view the video of their interlocutor, as well as download their brochures and available material. In addition, participants will also be able to meet exhibitors in real time, walking through the exhibition hall or simply moving through the aisles and/or booths through Avatars.

It is worth mentioning that Explore Panama will be held within the framework of Expo 2020 Dubai, one of the most important commercial showcases worldwide that will take place in Dubai from October 21, 2021 to April 10, 2022, where Panama will also have a physical pavilion.

Edgar Lacker, CEO of AVIAREPS, Virtual Fair Organizing Company for PROMTUR Panama:”We are happy to support Panama in the development of this project, at such a decisive moment for the reactivation of international tourism. We are proud to have local teams in the priority markets for Panama as a tourist destination for the MICE and vacation segments, to support all the tasks that derive from an event of this magnitude, at the level of detail and professionalism that is required”.

Ivan Eskildsen, Panama’s Minister of Tourism, said that Panama’s presence in important international fairs where the MICE and vacation segments are combined, offers a range of opportunities for the country to showcase the extraordinary richness and diversity of its nature, culture and history, as well as the modern infrastructure in Panama City, ideal for holding major events; all this at a time when the National Government is focusing its actions on strengthening the economic recovery strategy, with the resumption of airline flights from Europe to Panama and vice versa. The participation of authorities and private companies in prestigious fairs such as Expo 2020 Dubai, which this year will bring together 350 buyers, supports the country’s projections for the early recovery of this industry, which was hit hard by the global pandemic.

Fernando Fondevila, CEO/General Director of PROMTUR Panama:”Panama continues to stand out as a leading destination in Latin America for vacation and meeting tourism, and we are proud to join an international audience during Expo 2020 Dubai to present the country’s many tourism attractions. With the reopening of meetings and conventions at 25% capacity, the early opening of the new convention center and the activation of our Sustainable Tourism Master Plan, we have much to share and are ready to welcome tourism.”