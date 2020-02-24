UAE’s Four Seasons Hotels Retain Five-star Ratings in Forbes Travel Guide 2020

All three Four Seasons properties in Abu Dhabi and Dubai achieve the highest commendation in illustrious annual rundown of the world’s finest luxury hotels

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, has been awarded five-star ratings for all three of its UAE Collection properties in the Forbes Travel Guide for the second year running. The awards reflect the impeccable service, delectable dining and luxurious facilities enjoyed by guests, and represent the highest honour available in the prestigious guide to the world’s top hotels.

Published annually, the Forbes Travel Guide is globally recognised for creating the original concept of five-star service.Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre retained their five-star ratings for the third year running.In addition, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach received a four-star rating for The Pearl Spa, which offers a comprehensive range of beauty treatments, massage and wellness therapies. Meanwhile, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island features in the guide for the second year in a row, and has the distinction of being the only property in the UAE capital to achieve the coveted five-star rating.

Leonardo Baiocchi, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, commented, “The Forbes Travel Guidefive-star rating is considered among the industry’s highest accolades, and so I am delighted to have all three of our UAE collection properties attain this honour for a second consecutive year. It is particularly rewarding to note that the ratings awarded are independently verified and assessed based on the level of service at each property. This outstanding achievement reflects our teams’ shared passion for delivering exceptional guest experiences that create treasured memories to last a lifetime.”

Enjoy Dubai at its best with two distinctive properties

Located just minutes from the city’s main shopping and business hubs,Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is a verdant oasis in the city’ supermarket Jumeirah Beach district. The Resort is home to 11 upscale dining and lounge venues, three stylish pools and a pristine private beach. Its expansive grounds provide endless opportunities for meetings, events and special occasions, while The Pearl Spa offers a collection of exclusive beauty treatments and rejuvenating wellness therapies in luxurious surroundings.

Situated in the heart of Dubai’s vibrant financial district, Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre Is a boutique-style sanctuary characterised by an intimate, home-away-from-home ambiance. The Hotel’s bespoke approach ensures that guests experiences signature Four Seasons hospitality with a personal touch.Featuring chic interiors by New York designer Adam Tihany and a glass-enclosed rooftop pool with stunning views over the city, this stylish property introduces a relaxed yet refined approach to luxury.

Experience an elegant escape in the UAE capital

Located within a striking 34-storey glass tower on the upscale Al Maryah Island, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island blends modern urban chic with understated luxury. The Hotel welcomes guests with bright, open spaces complimented by panoramic views of the city skyline and the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf. In addition to 200 elegant rooms and suites, the property is home to six highly-acclaimed restaurants and lounges, the recently launched Butcher & Still Food Truck, the opulent Dahlia Spa and a stunning outdoor pool area, making it one of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting waterfront destinations.

Olivier Thomas, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, said, “We are thrilled to have our beautiful Hotel featured in the Forbes Travel Guide for the second year running, particularly as we are the only property in Abu Dhabi to achieve a sought-after five-star rating. This prestigious honour reflects our deep commitment to elevating the guest experience for visitors to the city. I’d like to thank each and every member of my team, whose exemplary craftsmanship and intuitive service continues to showcase the best of this remarkable destination.”

Discover the Emirates with Four Seasons

Discerning travellers who wish to experience the acclaimed Four Seasons UAE Collection are invited to explore one of the world’s most exciting destinations in unrivalled comfort and convenience with the ‘Discover the Emirates’ package.Guests can enjoy a world of exquisite dining, luxurious Spas and unique cultural experiences with stays at all three Four Seasons properties in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This exclusive package includes: