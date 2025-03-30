Eid in Dubai: Fireworks, Food, Shopping & Family Fun Till 6 April

Dubai is getting ready to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with a packed calendar of festive events, fireworks, live entertainment, shopping deals, and family experiences across the city from 25 March to 6 April 2025.

What to Expect:

Fireworks Shows:



Catch spectacular fireworks on the first day of Eid at Jumeirah Beach (e& Beach Canteen) and Hatta, both at 8:00 PM. On the second day, see the sky light up at The Beach, JBR and Bluewaters Island at 9:00 PM.

Concerts & Performances:



Enjoy live shows by local and international stars like Marwan Pablo, Aria, and more throughout Eid. Expect cultural performances from traditional bands such as Ayala and Harbiya at major malls including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and Bluewaters Island.

Shopping & Discounts:



Don’t miss the Great Online Sale from 27 to 30 March with discounts up to 95%. Big raffles and cashback promotions are happening in malls like City Centre Deira, Festival City Mall, and The Outlet Village.

Dining & Food Pop-Ups:



e& Beach Canteen returns at Nessnass Beach with Dubai’s top dining spots from 27 March to 13 April. Head to JA The Resort for traditional Emirati food, live music, and games during their Eid Tradition & Tastesfestival.

Family-Friendly Activities:



Popular attractions including IMG Worlds of Adventure, The Green Planet, AYA, and Dubai Dolphinariumwill host Eid-themed entertainment.



Gaming fans can visit a Minecraft movie pop-up at VOX Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates, until 14 April, featuring games, giveaways, and interactive zones.

Hotel Deals:



Celebrate with Eid stay offers at top hotels like Atlantis The Palm, W Dubai – The Palm, The H Dubai, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, and more.

Citywide Decor:



Dubai’s streets and landmarks will be dressed in dazzling Eid-themed lights and decorations, adding to the festive vibe across popular districts.

For the latest updates and full event details, visit the Eid in Dubai website or follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.