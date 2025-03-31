Celebrate Eid in Dubai with Family-Friendly Fun Across the City

Eid in Dubai is the perfect time to enjoy unforgettable moments with your loved ones. From theme parks and cultural shows to shopping, beachside dining, and exciting activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. This year’s celebrations continue until 6 April, making it a great time for families, friends, and visitors to explore the city.

Must-Visit Pop-Ups for Eid in Dubai

e& Beach Canteen at Nessnass Beach : Open until 13 April, offering popular food spots and traditional Emirati treats during the first two days of Eid.

Eid Tradition & Tastes at JA The Resort : On the second day of Eid, enjoy authentic local cuisine, family games, and live music.

Minecraft Pop-Up at VOX Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates: Until 14 April, enjoy interactive gaming, entertainment, and giveaways.

Cultural Celebrations for Eid in Dubai

Jumeirah Mosque Visit with SMCCU: Discover the meaning of Eid and Emirati traditions with guided tours until 3 April. Tickets: AED 40 per person.

Tech & Interactive Experiences

AYA Universe (Wafi Mall) : Family Pass for 4 – AED 399

House of Hype (Dubai Mall) : Squad Pass for 4 – AED 449

HyperPass Combo : Access to both attractions – AED 249

Expo City Dubai: Visit Terra, Alif, and Vision pavilions. Tickets from AED 125

Indoor Fun During Eid in Dubai

IMG Worlds of Adventure : 30% off for Emirates Airline passengers + new character meet & greets

Loco Bear Indoor Playground: 30% off select passes until 6 April

Nature & Water Adventures

Dubai Dolphinarium : 30% off Dolphin & Seal Show with code RAMADAN30 (until 6 April)

Wild Wadi Waterpark : Resident rates from AED 195 (until 2 April)

The Green Planet: Animal encounters and rainforest fun from AED 135 (until 2 April)

From immersive attractions to cultural highlights, Eid in Dubai is a time to enjoy the city like never before. Don’t miss out on the fun, food, and family experiences happening all over Dubai.

Stay up to date with events at the official Eid in Dubai website or follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.