Bugatti Unveils the Timeless Tourbillon Hyper Sports Car

Bugatti Automobiles launched its latest masterpiece: the Bugatti Tourbillon, to the UAE. A culmination of 115 years of legacy, this hyper sports car epitomizes Ettore Bugatti’s vision of incomparable beauty and performance, designed not just for the present, but for eternity under the motto ‘Pour l’éternité.

Prior to its official launch, Al Habtoor Motors, the sole partner of Bugatti Automobiles in the UAE, showcased the Bugatti Tourbillon in January at a private Black Box Event exclusively for its esteemed clients. This preview allowed privileged clients to experience firsthand the exceptional craftsmanship and groundbreaking technology that make the Tourbillon a true icon.

The Bugatti Tourbillon represents the pinnacle of automotive artistry. Limited to 250 units, and with a starting price of 3.8 million EUR net, the Tourbillon is more than a car—it is a timeless fusion of power, beauty, and innovation that defines the future of hyper sports cars.

Mr. Sultan Al Habtoor, President of Al Habtoor Motors, said: “The launch of the Bugatti Tourbillon marks a significant milestone for Al Habtoor Motors and Bugatti Automobiles, showcasing our shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the automotive industry. Our partnership with Bugatti has been instrumental in bringing this iconic hyper sports car to the UAE, where luxury and performance converge seamlessly. Together, we have combined our expertise to deliver a vehicle that not only exemplifies unparalleled craftsmanship and technological advancement but also embodies the spirit of our shared vision for the future of automotive engineering. The Bugatti Tourbillon represents a new era of automotive excellence, setting benchmarks in both performance and luxury that redefine the standards of hyper sports cars worldwide.”

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti, added: “The development of the Bugatti Tourbillon was guided at every step by the 115 years of Bugatti history and the words of Ettore Bugatti himself. His mantras ‘if comparable it is no longer Bugatti’ and ‘nothing is too beautiful’ were a guiding path for me personally, as well as the design and engineering teams who were looking to create the next exciting era in the Bugatti hyper sports car story. Beauty, performance, and luxury formed the blueprint for the Tourbillon; a car that was more elegant, more emotive and more luxurious than anything before it. Quite simply, incomparable. And just like those icons of the past, it wouldn’t be simply for the present, or even for the future, but Pour l’éternité – for eternity.”

Futuristic Design and Aerodynamics

Inspired by Bugatti’s historic designs, the Tourbillon’s aesthetic is shaped by speed and aerodynamic efficiency. From its iconic horseshoe grille to the dynamic Bugatti line, every element is meticulously crafted to enhance performance and visual appeal. Innovations like the submerged rear wing and integrated diffuser underscore its aerodynamic prowess, ensuring stability at speeds exceeding 400 km/h, while also meeting the thermodynamic demands of a V16 engine, electric motors, and fully operational batteries.

Timeless Interior

The design philosophy of the Bugatti Tourbillon interior is focused on timelessness. Inside, the Tourbillon embodies the spirit of haute horologie, featuring an analog instrument cluster designed by Swiss watchmakers. Constructed from titanium and gemstones, this cluster is a masterpiece of precision, reflecting Bugatti’s commitment to timeless craftsmanship. The interior further showcases crystal glass elements and bespoke materials, blending luxury with functionality to create an environment that is as ergonomic as it is elegant.

The interior is spacious, making it ideal for longer trips and daily use. Even the audio system is being engineered without traditional speakers and woofers, opting for an advanced system that features exciters on the door panels and throughout the car to use existing interior panels as speakers. Every interior decision – just as it is with the exterior – is made with ultimate performance in mind, without compromising in any way on practicality or comfort.

Revolutionary Powertrain

At the heart of the Bugatti Tourbillon, lies a revolutionary powertrain—a naturally aspirated 8.3-liter V16 engine, engineered with the help of Cosworth. In total, the Tourbillon produces 1,800 hp with 1,000 from the combustion engine itself and 800 hp from the electric motors. This powerhouse is complemented by a sophisticated electric system, integrating front and rear e-axles with a 25-kWh oil-cooled 800V battery, ensuring unmatched performance and efficiency. The result is a car that blends tradition with innovation, echoing the iconic sound of a high-revving engine while harnessing electric torque for instant acceleration.

Engineering Excellence:

The Tourbillon pioneers cutting-edge engineering, with a chassis built from a next-generation T800 carbon composite and AI-developed 3D-printed suspension components. The brakes are equally advanced, featuring the ultimate carboceramic technology. A bespoke brake-by-wire system is introduced, fully integrated with the moveable pedal box, and blended seamlessly through an integrated vehicle non-linear controller developed by Bugatti to the hybrid powertrain.

These innovations not only enhance performance but also reduce weight, ensuring agility and durability on and off the track. Each technological advancement is a testament to Bugatti’s relentless pursuit of perfection, pushing boundaries in automotive engineering.