Dubai South and Evocargo Innovate UAE’s Autonomous Vehicle Sector with Successful Trials

Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics, and real estate, announced the successful completion of the first stage of the UAE’s autonomous vehicle trials in partnership with Evocargo. The trials were carried out on a set route in a closed area of the Dubai South Logistics District.

During the trials Evocargo checked and validated hardware, software, and reliability of its unmanned electric truck, the Evocargo N1, for future service in the Logistics District. Autonomous navigation on a predefined route was tested with special emphasis on safety in mixed traffic scenarios involving interaction with other participants like automobiles, trucks and pedestrians. The tests measured success of the Evocargo N1 in object detection, accident prevention, collision avoidance with moving obstacles and emergency stops.

The truck’s autopilot system was put through its paces in a full range of manoeuvres (parking, reverse parking, turning and reverse turning). Functionality of the Control centre (route management, remote monitoring and control) was also tested. No failures or potentially hazardous incidents were reported by any parties during the series of tests.

Additionally, Evocargo prepared a comprehensive report of trial results across two stages, in the second of which the Evocargo N1 platform carried out freight transportation tasks on a standard route in a closed area. The platform’s ability to respond to its surrounding environment in mixed traffic was extensively tested and met high validation standards.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District – Dubai South, said: “We are proud of this groundbreaking milestone, which is a testament to Dubai South’s commitment to aligning with the wise leadership’s vision of establishing Dubai as a global logistics powerhouse. Our collaboration with Evocargo reinforced the UAE’s position in the industry and set a progressive stage for significant advancements within the regional logistics sector. As we look to the future, autonomous vehicles will play a pivotal role in revolutionising the industry, enhancing efficiency, and reducing the overall carbon footprint to create a sustainable and technologically advanced logistics infrastructure that will benefit Dubai and the UAE. At Dubai South, we are committed to providing state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced services to enable our partners to push the boundaries of innovation and drive growth.”

Ahmed Al-Ansi, CEO of Evocargo Autonomous Logistic Services, said: “Evocargo’s autonomous vehicle trials in the UAE demonstrate the company’s objective to be a reliable provider of efficient logistics services in the region. The trials aim to attract new customers and investments in the GCC countries, which are on track for world leadership in innovative tech. We are proud to be a pioneer and one of the first commercial suppliers of cutting-edge services in cargo transportation based on our own electric unmanned vehicles. Evocargo is always open to collaboration with new partners and committed to shaping a sustainable future.”

Dubai South and Evocargo agreed to carry out the UAE’s first autonomous electric vehicle trials in a memorandum of understanding signed in December 2022, in line with the UAE’s commitment to build a sustainable future for the region.

The initiative is an important part of Dubai’s long-term concept transform 25% of total transportation in the emirate autonomous by 2030. The Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy is expected to bring annual economic revenues of AED 22 billion spread across several sectors. Dubai’s world-class innovative technology solutions have been designated by the United Nations as a role model for a smart, sustainable, and resilient city, making it the ideal location for this initiative. The project is expected to be among the first of its kind worldwide, marking a significant milestone in the future of mobility.

Launched in 2006 as a Dubai Government project, Dubai South represents a rapidly emerging, master-planned city covering 145 square kilometres. Positioned as a major contributor to the social and economic growth of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, Dubai South is a global commercial and residential hub, offering business-friendly free-zone benefits and a diverse range of mixed-use and residential communities to suit different lifestyles.

Evocargo is a pioneering company and among the first in the world to successfully launch autonomous logistics services for industrial premises. The company has over 60 protected inventions and technologies, its own production base and major partners around the world. The logistics service provider Evocargo is focused on designing and providing innovative services based on electric autonomous transportation platforms that can transport up to six EUR-pallets (2 tons of cargo) over distances up to 200 km. Broadcasting the future and reflecting today’s market demands, a multi-vehicle solution using Evocargo AVs reduces costs by up to 37% compared with conventional vehicles.