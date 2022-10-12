Forbes Middle East Reveals The Middle East’s Top 100 CEOs 2022

19 Emiratis, 16 Egyptians, and 15 Saudis represent 50% of the ranking.

The 100 CEOs run companies that are collectively worth more than $5 trillion.

Four of the top five leaders represent the energy sector.

Heads of Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, and Emirates Group make up the top three spots.

Forbes Middle East has released its second annual “Top CEOs in the Middle East” ranking, highlighting the C-suite executives making significant contributions to the region’s economies. Overall, the 100 listees managed revenues of over over $1 trillion in 2021. Their firms are currently collectively worth more than $5 trillion.

Topping the list is Saudi Aramco’s Amin H. Nasser, who led the company to become the world’s most valuable by market value again, surpassing Apple. ADNOC’s Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber placed second as the firm took three of its subsidiaries – ADNOC Drilling, Fertiglobe, and Borouge – public, with Borouge’s $2 billion IPO becoming Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever IPO. Rounding up the top three is Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum of Emirates Group. All three maintained their rankings for the second consecutive year.

The 2022 cohort represent leaders from 26 nationalities. Emiratis dominated with 19 entries, followed by Egyptians with 16, and Saudis with 15. Combined, these three groups make up 50% of the ranking. With 27 CEOs, banking and financial services is the most represented sector. Eight entrants work in telecom, and seven head energy and logistics companies. Four of the top five leaders work in energy.

To construct this ranking, Forbes Middle East assessed the size of the CEO’s company using various metrics, the individual’s accomplishments and innovations over the past year, and their impact on their firm and the wider industry.

Top 10 CEOs In The Middle East 2022

Amin H. Nasser

Nationality: Saudi

President & CEO, Saudi Aramco

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

Nationality: Emirati

Group CEO & Managing Director, ADNOC Group

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum

Nationality: Emirati

Chairman & CEO, Emirates Group

Toufik Hakkar

Nationality: Algerian

Chairman & CEO, SONATRACH

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi

Nationality: Qatari

Deputy Chairman, President & CEO, QatarEnergy

Akbar Al Baker

Nationality: Qatari

Group CEO, Qatar Airways Group

Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan

Nationality: Saudi

Vice-Chairman & CEO, SABIC

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem

Nationality: Emirati

Group Chairman & CEO, DP World

Syed Basar Shueb

Nationality: Emirati

CEO & Managing Director, IHC

Osama Rabie

Nationality: Egyptian

Chairman & Managing Director, Suez Canal Authority