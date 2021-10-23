Free Zone signs five separate MOUs with major global technology companies

Launch in line with its commitment to support UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031

In support of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2031, the Ajman Free Zone has launched its “Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Hub” at GITEX Global 2021.

The free zone, which is part of the Ajman Government’s pavilion, said that its new integrated Center provides digital access to its services such as company registration, visa sponsorship, residence visa application, and many more. More than 9,000 companies and institutions operating in its community will benefit from its fully digital business system.

The Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Hub will empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large companies, academic institutions, and government entities. Apart from having digital access to services, enterprises and organizations registered with the free zone can also leverage the hub to develop, enhance and promote their products and services, as well as join training programs and events such as webinars.

H.E. Eng. Ali AlSuwaidi, Director General of Ajman Free Zone, said: ‘The launch is part of our commitment to expand our support to our partners and use the latest technological innovations to add value to our services and products. It is also our response to the directives of Ajman’s wise leadership to modernize the services in the emirate by adopting new technologies and keeping pace with current and future trends and developments.”

“Through this initiative, we also aim to show our support for the UAE Strategy for AI 2031, which seeks to position the UAE as a global leader in the AI sector. Innovation and entrepreneurship are pivotal to the national economy and key to achieving our desired transformation in the digital era. In addition, the new platform will allow us to make AI and robotics the basic pillars of our research activities that can support various organizations across sectors, including education,” AlSuwaidi added.

He further noted that the free zone held the launch during GITEX to emphasize the importance of the premier exhibition, the largest technology show in the MENA region. According to him, the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Hub will drive the growth of businesses operating in the free zone by ensuring their access to a wider network of technology leaders and allowing them to develop their innovative ideas with economic value.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of its GITEX participation, Ajman Free Zone signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Huawei Cloud, AI Directions, Nippon, Action to Action, and Project Management Institute (PMI) to drive technology investments focused on AI and robotics. The parties also agreed to simplify workflow as well as improve the quality of services provided to the business and investment communities in Ajman and the UAE.

AlSuwaidi explained that Ajman Free Zone’s expanding network of strategic partners enables it to connect with major corporations that can influence and help shape the future of key industries. “Through our joint efforts with leading international companies, we can further increase the competitiveness and attractiveness of Ajman Free Zone by upgrading our digital capabilities and enhancing our value-added services provided through an integrated platform. We will continue to offer easy and fast access to our wide range of cost-effective facilities, incentives, and innovative solutions according to the current and emerging needs of businesses and investors.”

AlSuwaidi added: “The MoUs are very important as they are centered on the technology industry, which is an important sector for us. These partnerships reflect our continuous commitment to develop our digital infrastructure and accelerate our digital transformation. Through our various operations, services and procedures, we can establish a more attractive, competitive, and inclusive business environment that brings happiness to customers.”

“Ajman Free Zone prioritizes automation in line with our digital transformation initiatives. Through our effective partnerships with the government and private sectors, we can facilitate modern business procedures and optimally serve companies and investors while bolstering the leadership of Ajman and the UAE on the economic and investment fronts,” he further stated.

As part of its partnership with Huawei Cloud, Ajman Free Zone will be the global consulting partner. The free zone will direct and utilize available resources to deliver value to Ajman community. Both parties agreed to promote cloud solutions in the local business community.

The free zone’s cooperation with AI Directions includes the use of technological resources and implementation of advanced equipment to support the former’s digital transformation and improve its AI and robotics capabilities. The two sides also agreed to provide training programs and awareness workshops on advanced technology for the free zone’s employees and customers.

For Nippon which is one of the oldest companies in the business community, the Ajman Free Zone-Nippon MoU focuses on enhancing the technology sector and reinforcing the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Hub.

The strategic partnership between the free zone and Action to Action covers various areas, ensuring that their up-to-date with the rapid technological developments They agreed to adopt modern mechanisms to achieve operational efficiency and ease of procedures to achieve customer satisfaction and happiness. Action to Action is one of the region’s main service providers.

Last but not least is the free zone’s partnership with PMI. Under their MoU, they will focus on enhancing human resource capabilities, exchanging knowledge and experiences, providing project management services, and organizing events, conferences, and professional training. Ajman Free Zone is looking forward to benefiting from the expertise of the institute, which is one of the global leading institutions for project management skills development.

The free zone continues to expand its partnerships with major institutions and companies, including Ajman University and the Emirates Development Bank. Moreover, it remains committed to enhancing its digital infrastructure and integrating advanced technologies into its operations to facilitate ease of doing business and attract more investors. Its commitment is aligned with its mission to position Ajman as a leading destination for regional and global businesses.