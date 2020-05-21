Emirates Loto Jackpot Stands at AED 50 Million

Emirates Loto, the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectables scheme with optional free entry to a weekly draw has a whopping AED 50 million up for grabs for collectable buyers over the special Eid Al Fitr weekend, following five consecutive weeks of no jackpot winners. A not-to-be-missed opportunity for those feeling extra lucky, to win a life-changing amount of AED 50 million would surely be a welcome change of fortune during these unprecedented times.

Last weekend saw three lucky UAE residents two from the Philippines and one from India walk away with AED 333,333 each by matching five numbers out of six with the winning draw results.

The first winner was Remedios Bombon, a 53-year old bus supervisor based in Abu Dhabi. Forced to stay at home on unpaid leave due to school closures as a result of the spread of COVID-19, Remedios plans to support her family in the Philippines and open her own business with her winnings when she can safely return home.

The second winner to share the AED 1 million was Rodel Pangan Punzalan, a 42-year-old UAE resident, also from the Philippines. Having resided in UAE with his wife and children for 16 years, Rodel pledged to donate some of his share to a church and foundation in his home country that need financial help, as well as sharing with his family. As for the third winner from India, he requested to remain anonymous and we, of course, respect his wishes.

The next live draw will take place at 10.00PM on Saturday 23 May and can be viewed live on Emirates Loto’s website and social media platforms.

For more information on our collectables, prize winners, terms and conditions, eligibility and to Collect, Play and have the opportunity to Win in the next Emirates Loto draw, please visit www.emiratesloto.com.