Dubai Culture Offers Online Tours of Historic Sites

Offering exceptional experience of Al Fahidi and all Authority’s museums

Including the oldest building in Dubai and Etihad Museum

In line with current public health measures to keep safety a priority

Visitors can enjoy technologically assisted views of sites and museums from the comfort of their own homes

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is offering residents and tourists in the UAE an alternative to visiting their sites in person through Dubai 360, an online platform that offers panoramic video and photographic content of several sites of interest across the city.

In light of the current public health crisis, which has led to the closing of all Dubai Culture’s museums and heritage sites in an effort to protect public health and safety as well as part of nationwide preventative measures to prevent the spread of disease, this partnership keeps the experience of visitors at the forefront.

Through a selection of individual photographs, videos, and time-lapse panoramas, a visitor to Dubai360.com will gain access to all Dubai Culture museums and sites, including Etihad Museum, which focuses on the story of the formation of the United Arab Emirates in the early 1970s and the stories of the Founding Fathers through https://www.dubai360.com/scene/4316-014-etihad-museum-central-area/en; and Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, the restored district at the heart of historic Dubai and on the shores of the city’s creek on https://www.dubai360.com/scene/2007-al-fahidi-sikka-18/en.

Dubai360.com also hosts heritage sites within Al Fahidi, such as the Coin Museum, where coins from different eras are displayed, https://www.dubai360.com/scene/2007-al-fahidi-sikka-18/en; and Al Naif Museum, which showcases the formation of Dubai’s police force, https://www.dubai360.com/scene/1723-al-naif-museum-main-hall/en. Also available for viewing on the site are The museum of the poet Al Oqaili, https://www.dubai360.com/scene/1707-museum-of-the-poet-al-oqaili-al-oqaili-s-life/en, which traces the life of this young master-writer from Saudi Arabia who immigrated to Dubai; and the former home of Sheikh Rashid, the founder of Dubai in Majlis Ghorfat Umm Al Sheif, https://www.dubai360.com/scene/1745-majlis-ghorfat-umm-al-sheif-majils-upstairs/en.

Finally, Dubai360.com allows visitors to take a tour of Al Fahidi Fort, which is believed to be the oldest building in Dubai still standing today, https://www.dubai360.com/scene/261-dubai-museum-07-souk-1950/en The strategic partnership with Dubai 360 was initiated to bring visitors the highest quality experience from the comfort and safety of their homes during these trying times.