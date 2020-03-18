Dubai Investments Rolls Out Measures To Combat COVID-19

Dedicates an entire building to serve as a quarantine facility for workers

In response to the global outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and in line with precautionary measures adopted and implemented by the government, Dubai Investments, the leading, diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has committed to supporting the government initiatives and has rolled out various initiatives across its head office in the Dubai Investments Park. Company’s subsidiary offices have also joined in the movement to help combat COVID-19.

“Dubai Investments believes in contributing and playing a meaningful role in supporting this global situation with the COVID- 19 outbreak. As we join efforts to combat this, the health and safety of our employees and customers remains our top priority. The work we do has an impact to people and companies, and we’re committed to being there when our customers and colleagues need us most. We are assessing and monitoring the situation closely on a weekly basis to ensure that the most ideal preventive measures are implemented to facilitate seamless operations without compromising on the health and the safety aspects. Our subsidiaries have joined us in this movement and we are trying to implement effective and timely steps supporting the UAE government initiatives”, said Khalid Bin Kalban, Managing Director and CEO, Dubai Investments PJSC.

Amongst the preliminary steps initiated by the group includes ensuring the implementation of unified health requirements across all labour camps. As part of the initiative all workers within the industrial units and construction sites have been regularly monitored to ensure safety and well-being, limiting the spread across the camps.

Taking the initiative a step further, Dubai Investments Real Estate Company (DIRC) has dedicated an entire building in Dubai Investments Park to serve as a quarantine facility for workers.

Continuing adhering to the government guidelines and ensuring preventive measures for public health and safety, Dubai Investments Park (DIP) has announced rendering of its services remotely through alternate channels. Part of the initiatives cover disinfecting the common areas around the labour accommodations and distribution of awareness posters across the park to mitigate and minimise the impact of the outbreak.

Regular educational posters and video’s on COVID- 19, travel bans, provision of healthy working conditions form part of the initiatives implemented by Dubai Investments and its subsidiary offices in a bid to contribute efforts towards combatting COVID-19. The initiatives implemented have been extended to serve and support the communities forming part of the Company’s businesses. In addition to the awareness campaigns implemented, following the UAE government’s decision to implement remote working policies, Dubai Investments has committed to the initiative, by enabling remote working for a partial workforce.