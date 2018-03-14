Nad Al Sheba Ready for a Weekend Challenge of Happiness

The Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Complex will be teeming with hundreds of obstacle course race enthusiasts this weekend, as the city starts its International Day of Happiness celebrations early with the NAS Night Challenge.

Billed as “The Challenge of Happiness”, the NAS Night Challenge, which will take place on March 15 and 16, has attracted hundreds of participants from the private sector as well as government entities like Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Civil Defense, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Customs and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

The Night Challenge, organised by Dubai Sports Council, will take place on a specially constructed 5km course around the NAS Sports Complex and the contestants will have to overcome 12 specialised obstacles on their way to the finish line.

The participants will be gathering at the parking of the Falcon and Heritage Sports Centre in Nad Al Sheba and will be transported from there by an RTA bus to the competition zone. The back-and-forth shuttle service will start at 5.30pm and continue until midnight, with a bus leaving every 10 minutes.

Talking about the event, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), said: “The Dubai Sports Council is always keen to organise events like these targeting different sections of our community to increase the happiness of all members of our society in accordance with the directives of our wise leadership, because sports and physical activity are a source of happiness and positive energy.

“The organisation of this event is also a confirmation of Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Challenges’. The Dubai Sports Council’s events calendar includes a number of such events – from challenges on mud and snow, to the deserts and hills. We are also in discussions to organise an open water swim challenge.

“We understand the importance of organising such events, bringing together all sections of our society – males and females, young and old – to compete individually and as teams. It brings people together and, of course, gives a boost to their health and happiness, setting their bodies and minds up for the daily challenges that life throws at us.”

This is the second year of the NAS Night Challenge. Last year, it was held during the holy month of Ramadan and saw more than one thousand contestants from 15 countries taking part in a mix of individual and team events, with Othmane Safi taking the honours in the men’s individual event and Latifa Essarokh winning the women’s title.