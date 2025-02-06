Dubai Culture Celebrates Art at Sikka Art & Design Festival 2025

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority is hosting the 13th Sikka Art & Design Festival in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, featuring over 250 Emirati and regional artists. Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the festival transforms 19 houses into creative showcases, supporting local talent and enriching Dubai’s art scene.

Festival Highlights:

Design House : Showcasing six projects exploring regional architecture and cultural identity.

: Showcasing six projects exploring regional architecture and cultural identity. Urban House (House 196) : A mix of thought-provoking artworks and sensory experiences.

: A mix of thought-provoking artworks and sensory experiences. House on Memory Lane (House 200) : Artworks exploring nostalgia, heritage, and personal memories.

: Artworks exploring nostalgia, heritage, and personal memories. House 202 – Archiving the Now : Blending technology with storytelling to preserve cultural heritage.

: Blending technology with storytelling to preserve cultural heritage. House 206 – The House in the Back of Your Mind : Art exploring identity, memory, and human connection.

: Art exploring identity, memory, and human connection. Realiity House (House 341) : A fully immersive space using art and technology to examine identity and time.

: A fully immersive space using art and technology to examine identity and time. TODA House (House 349) : Digital art questioning individuality and technology’s impact.

: Digital art questioning individuality and technology’s impact. Khaleeji House (House 353) : Works reflecting dreams, transformation, and cultural evolution.

: Works reflecting dreams, transformation, and cultural evolution. House 436 – The House on a Two-Way Street : Exploring nostalgia, sustainability, and urban change.

: Exploring nostalgia, sustainability, and urban change. Studio Thirteen (House 357) : Community-focused artworks blending photography, sound, and graffiti.

: Community-focused artworks blending photography, sound, and graffiti. House 348 by KHDA & 7X: Celebrating Emirati identity and cultural growth.

The festival, running until February 9, 2025, is part of Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy, with support from Dubai RTA, Dubai Municipality, and other key partners.