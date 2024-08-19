Open Call for 13th Sikka Art & Design Festival

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched the open call for the 13th edition of the Sikka Art & Design Festival, which will be held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, from 31 January to 9 February 2025 at Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood.

Dubai Culture invites all Emirati and UAE & GCC-based artists, creatives and designers to participate in the festival with their diverse works in visual arts, painting, sculpture, photography, design, murals, multimedia, culinary art and more. The festival will also feature interactive workshops, musical and cinematic performances, talks and panel discussions that enrich the local cultural movement and support the global art sector’s trends.

The Authority will start accepting applications from 8 August, with the deadline being 8 October, after which a committee of experts and artists will review the applications and select the works eligible for the festival, which falls under the umbrella of the Sikka Platform. The open call targets both established and emerging artists in the UAE and the GCC, whether working individually or as part of a group. Participants are required to present unique ideas that reflect their perspectives and the richness of the local art scene, use environmentally friendly materials in their artworks, and ensure that the works are original, recent, and have not been produced for or displayed in other festivals and events before. Creatives aspiring to participate in the upcoming festival can find all details and access the application form by visiting the Authority’s website.

Through the Sikka Art & Design Festival, Dubai Culture aims to provide an innovative platform that brings together various types of arts and celebrates leading and emerging talent and young artists from or residing in the UAE and the GCC. This aligns with Dubai’s cultural vision to make the emirate a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The 12th edition of the festival successfully attracted over 162,000 visitors who viewed the collection of works that adorned the houses of Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood. Visitors engaged with the artistic and entertainment performances, workshops, and discussion sessions held throughout the 10-day festival. The event also saw the participation of over 500 Emirati and UAE & GCC-based artists who showcased around 300 different artworks in multiple forms across 14 houses.

To be part of the 13th Sikka Art & Design Festival, visit https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/events/Sikka-25-Open-Call