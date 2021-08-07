Dubai Hotel Sector Gearing Up to Welcome Expo Visitors

Dubai’s hotel sector is gearing up for Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest and most impactful event ever to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, from 1st October, 2021, to 31st March, 2022, while recovery from the COVID-19 is gaining momentum globally and the UAE is getting ready to celebrate its Golden Jubilee.

With Expo 2020’s theme of ”Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, as well as one or more of its sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow.

The UAE services and business sectors, spearheaded by the hotel, travel and tourism industry, have been working tirelessly to make visitors to Expo enjoy a safe, inspiring and unforgettable experience during the six-month world event.

Wego, which specialises in travel services and online reservations stated that various countries are awaiting the start of Expo 2020 Dubai. The company revealed that it witnessed, through its website, about 533,000 searches during July, on flights and hotels for the period in which this event will be held.

This indicates the increasing demand that Dubai is witnessing, and the rapid recovery of the business tourism sector, noting that in light of the preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai, hotels have begun to allocate packages and extended stay offers specifically for visitors to the exhibition, the company stated.

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) revealed that until May 2021, there were 128,545 hotel rooms in Dubai. There were 715 hotel establishments, including 134 five-star hotels.

Dubai Tourism’s statistics showed that the emirate welcomed 2.06 million international overnight visitors from January to May 2021.

The emirate has one of the highest number of hotel rooms in the world, according to a study by travel site Insider Monkey. Dubai has 100,000 hotel rooms available for visiting guests.

Dubai has hotels such as Burj Al Arab and The Address and hosts seven hotels from the 12 tallest in the world including the Gevora Hotel (356.3 metres), JW Marriott Marquis Dubai (355m), SLS Dubai Hotel and Residences (336m), Rose Rayhaan by Rotana (333m), Burj Al Arab (321m), Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel (309m) and Millennium Plaza (294m).

The Dubai hotel sector is building more hotels despite the challenge and impact of COVID-19 on global tourism and travel.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the largest cultural gathering in the world and will provide inspiring experiences for 182 days. More than 200 entities will contribute to these experiences, including countries, multilateral organisations, companies, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors, to create a version that is the largest and most diverse.