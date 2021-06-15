Escape to a Fairy Tale Land with Disney On Ice at Yas Island

Families booking a hotel package for the highly anticipated show at Etihad Arena will receive 25% off silver tickets.

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, is offering families a magical escape to a fairy tale land this fall, when Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero takes to the stage at Etihad Arena from 2-11 September 2021. With a long-awaited return to events, Disney legends Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy will take audiences on an action-packed adventure filled with tales of heroism from its most-loved characters, including Moana, Anna and Elsa, and Ariel.

Families looking to extend the enchantment with an overnight stay on the island will benefit from 25% off silver tickets* when booking the Disney On Ice package via the Yas Island website. What’s more, early birds will have the option to add discounted tickets to a selection of renowned Yas Island family attractions promising an adventure to remember.

Disney On Ice Yas Island package

Receive 25% off silver ticket prices to Disney On Ice when booking a Yas Island hotel stay

Dates: 1st-12th September 2021

Prices: Starting from AED700

Participating hotels: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island; W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island; Yas Island Rotana; Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi – Yas Island; Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island; Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island; Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island; Centro Yas Island

Booking via: www.yasisland.ae

*T’s & C’s: Hotel stay must include the event day, no minimum or maximum length of stay. Due to social distancing rules, tickets are sold in groups of 2, 4 and 6. Limited availability on discounted tickets.

Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally-renowned attractions, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else.

For more information, bookings, and terms and condition, please visit: www.yasisland.ae