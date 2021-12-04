Winter-Themed Travel Experiences Popular with Emirati Travellers

REHLATY by dnata Travel, the unique travel brand designed by Emiratis for the Emirati traveller, is revealing its most popular holiday destinations over the upcoming UAE National Day holiday, with winter-themed getaways front-of-mind.

The UAE-based travel brand launched in 2019 to directly cater to Emirati travellers with a host of curated journeys. For 2021, its team is revealing that ‘winter wonderland’ themed trips are high on the agenda for the next public holiday, particularly based around snow sports and other natural attractions.

Popular destinations and experiences for travel with REHLATY this UAE National Day include Switzerland, France, Italy, and Azerbaijan to explore the mountain landscapes, or for snow sports, and Lapland for its nature-based attractions including searching for the Northern Lights, and accommodation options such as glass ‘igloos’, which offer a front-row seat to take in its natural wonders.

Rehab Mansoor, General Manager at REHLATY by dnata Travel, commented: “As new destinations open for UAE travellers and vaccine drives ramp-up across different parts of the world, we are witnessing increased demand from UAE national travellers seeking to make the most of the winter travel experiences available to them. Ski holidays are growing in demand in particular, and to new places compared with previous years, including across the mountains of Italy.

“As travellers are booking more extensive trips with REHLATY, we are seeing city breaks combined with mountain escapes for UAE National Day 2021. For example, trips to Paris, then on to the French Alps in France, or Milan followed by the Dolomites in Italy. Other nature-based winter escapes include ever-popular Lapland, whilst moving away from the more traditional ‘winter’ themed trips, the natural wonders of Mauritius are growing in popularity, alongside wildlife-spotting in Kenya.”

Other experiences UAE nationals are booking for travel over the upcoming UAE National Day weekend include beach escapes in the Maldives and Mauritius, with the latter seeing a spike due to the highly-anticipated opening of the LUX* Grand Baie Resort & Residences – a major new development for the island, located in its north on one of its most popular beaches.

“Kenya also continues to prove popular for UAE national travellers due to the host of unforgettable moments and experiences it offers,” Rehab Mansoor continued. “This is a destination which is highly driven by word of mouth, with approximately 25% of our bookings to Kenya made via referrals.”