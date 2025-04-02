Emirates Launches Courier Express, Treating Packages Like Passengers

Emirates has officially launched Emirates Courier Express, a new global express delivery service that promises fast, reliable, and direct door-to-door shipments. Backed by nearly 40 years of experience in global transport, the service uses Emirates’ fleet of over 250 widebody aircraft and its vast global network to move packages with the same care and speed as passengers.

Designed with input from customers around the world, Emirates Courier Express was tested across markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, South Africa, and the UK, achieving average delivery times of under 48 hours.

Unlike traditional hub-and-spoke logistics models, Emirates Courier Express enables packages to travel directly from origin to destination, reducing transit times and handling. Customers can choose from next-day urgent delivery or a two-day premium service.

The service launches in seven markets, with plans to expand wherever Emirates flies. A global network of trusted partners ensures smooth customs clearance and reliable first and last-mile delivery.

Built into Emirates’ existing infrastructure, the solution can handle high volumes and seasonal demand while keeping costs stable. It also offers custom shipping options for a wide range of industries—from fashion and electronics to medical supplies—supported by Emirates’ logistics capabilities, including temperature-sensitive transport.

Fully digital and easy to integrate, Emirates Courier Express features a dedicated platform with real-time tracking, seamless customer software integration, and advanced shipping solutions to ensure efficiency and transparency at every step.

To learn more or explore how Emirates Courier Express can support your business, visit the Emirates website.