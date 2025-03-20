Eid al-Fitr Holiday Announced

Dubai Announces Eid Al-Fitr Holidays with Exciting Family Activities Across the City

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has issued a circular announcing the Eid al-Fitr holidays for 1446 Hijri, stating that work across all Dubai government entities, departments, and institutions will be suspended from the 1st of Shawwal 1446 AH until the 3rd of Shawwal 1446 AH. Official work will resume from the 4th of Shawwal 1446 AH.

The circular also noted that if Ramadan is completed within 30 days, then the 30th day of Ramadan will be included in the Eid holidays, extending the break further.

While this holiday applies to government employees, staff members working in shifts or managing essential public services are exempt. Their respective entities will determine their work schedules to ensure the seamless operation of public services.

Eid Holidays to Feature Exciting Family Activities Across Dubai

As Dubai gears up to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the extended public holidays will be marked by a variety of exciting activities for families across the city. Popular venues, shopping malls, and entertainment hubs will host festive celebrations, live performances, children’s activities, fireworks, and exclusive shopping promotions.

Key attractions and events include:

Fireworks displays at top locations in Dubai

Live entertainment and cultural performances at shopping malls

Special Eid-themed activities for children in family-friendly venues

Exclusive discounts and promotions at major retail destinations

Luxury dining experiences and festive food markets

Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a vibrant holiday filled with entertainment, shopping, and dining experiences.

With so much happening across the city, Dubai remains a top destination to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family and friends. More details on event schedules and offers will be announced soon.