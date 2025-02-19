Sales Launch for Burj Azizi, the World’s Second-Tallest Tower at 725m

Prices for the ultra-luxury, record-setting skyscraper start at AED 10,000 per square foot

Burj Azizi offers the only freehold residences on all of Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road

The grand launch event will be held at Coca Cola Arena on the 18th of February 2025

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, will officially launch the sales of Burj Azizi, the world’s second-tallest tower, standing at an impressive 725 meters tall on a prime plot of land on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road.

The grand launch event will be held at the Coca Cola Arena, City Walk on February 18th, featuring a headline performance by American singer Jennifer Lopez (JLo) and will welcome over 15,000 attendees. Among the guests are government officials, media representatives, brokerage partners, banks and financial institutions, investors, high-profile influencers and various celebrities.

Scheduled for completion by 2028, the 131+ story tower offers suites, penthouses, apartments, and holiday homes priced between AED 10,000 and AED 17,000 per square foot. It will also include an all-suite seven-star hotel inspired by seven cultural themes.

Burj Azizi’s extensive amenities incorporate wellness centers, swimming pools, saunas, cinemas, gyms, mini markets, resident lounges, and a children’s play area. As the only freehold property on Sheikh Zayed Road, the tower will also house a vertical retail center spread across seven floors, a luxury ballroom, a beach club, a distinctive observation deck, an adrenaline zone, and a variety of high-end dining options.

Once completed, Burj Azizi is poised to set numerous new world records, including the highest hotel lobby on level 11, the highest nightclub on level 126, the highest observation deck on level 130, the highest restaurant in Dubai on level 122, and the highest hotel room in Dubai on level 118.

Additional sales launch events will be held on the 19th of February at prestigious venues across the world, including the Conrad Hotel in Dubai, The Peninsula in Hong Kong, The Dorchester in London, JW Marriott Juhu in Mumbai, New York Marriott Downtown, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney, and the Palace Hotel in Tokyo.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “Our Burj Azizi sales launch event will mark one of our proudest moments to date. It is one of the most significant milestones in our mission to redefine luxury living and architectural innovation while shaping Dubai’s iconic skyline. Burj Azizi will stand as a testament of the UAE’s ambition and pursuit of excellence, offering unparalleled ultra-luxury residences, world-class amenities, and record-breaking features that set new benchmarks in the industry, globally.”

He added: “I extend my deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his visionary leadership, and to the Dubai authorities for their invaluable support in making this groundbreaking project possible. Burj Azizi is not just a structure; it is a tribute to the emirate’s ever-growing prominence on the global stage. We are honored to play a role in forming this city’s legacy, one that will prevail for all generations to come.”