Inside a Brand-New 4-Bed Villa in Al Furjan – See It for Yourself!

Take a look at a newly built 4-bedroom villa in Al Furjan, located in the boutique Murooj Al Furjan community. If you live on the other side of town, you might not yet know that the new family-oriented communities toward Abu Dhabi are redefining modern living. The air is cleaner, the spaces between houses are more generous, and lush greenery fills the landscape. The homes themselves are thoughtfully designed to provide both luxury and functionality, with all the facilities a family could need for a comfortable and contemporary lifestyle.

A Luxurious Retreat with Expansive Greenery

Nestled in the prestigious Murooj Al Furjan 1, this brand-new, never-lived-in 4-bedroom villa is a showcase of modern elegance, combining high-end finishes with a serene outdoor sanctuary. Designed for families and remote-working professionals, the home offers spacious interiors, abundant natural light, and a private landscaped garden, making it a rare gem in Dubai’s evolving villa market.

One of the villa’s most distinctive features is its expansive private garden, a tranquil escape from the fast-paced urban environment. Unlike many properties where outdoor space is limited, this villa boasts a generous green haven, ideal for family gatherings, alfresco dining, and recreational activities. The lush natural grass and automated irrigation system ensure a vibrant landscape all year round. Whether you envision a yoga deck, an outdoor gym, or a children’s play area, the possibilities are endless.

Elegant Interiors, Designed for Comfort

Step inside, and the villa greets you with clean interiors that seamlessly blend contemporary style and practicality. The spacious entrance leads to an expansive living and dining area, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that invite natural light while offering stunning views of the garden. The semi-closed kitchen is both stylish and functional, equipped with premium cabinetry and ample storage space.

The ground floor also includes a guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, ideal for visitors or as a private home office. Additional conveniences like a maid’s room and dedicated laundry area ensure that the home meets the demands of everyday living with efficiency.

A Serene Private Retreat Upstairs

On the first floor, the villa continues to impress with its well-appointed private spaces. A casual family loungeserves as the perfect relaxation spot, whether for movie nights, reading, or spending quality time with loved ones.

The master suite is a true sanctuary, complete with a spacious walk-in closet and a spa-inspired en-suite bathroom, featuring double sinks, a soaking tub, and a modern shower. The private balcony overlooks the lush green surroundings, creating an oasis of tranquility.

Two additional en-suite bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes and large windows, ensuring privacy and comfort for all family members. Whether used as children’s rooms, guest suites, or work-from-home spaces, these bedrooms cater to various lifestyle needs.

Exclusive Community & Prime Location

Murooj Al Furjan 1 is an upscale residential enclave, offering spacious roads, landscaped parks, and a serene neighborhood ambiance. Designed for family-friendly living, the community provides top-tier amenities:

Clubhouse with a Swimming Pool – Relax and stay fit in a world-class setting.

Children’s Play Areas & Parks – Safe and welcoming green spaces for families.

Nearby Retail & Dining Outlets – Everything you need is just a short drive away.

Proximity to Schools & Healthcare Facilities – A perfect choice for families.

Easy Access to Metro & Major Highways – Seamless connectivity to key Dubai locations.

This 4-bedroom villa in Al Furjan is currently available for rent, offering the perfect blend of privacy and comfort. With a limited supply of spacious garden villas, this is a rare opportunity to experience luxury living in one of Dubai’s most sought-after communities.

The property is represented by Sterling Capital Real Estate with DLD permit number #65362761724. Contact the brokerage today to schedule a private viewing and secure this exceptional home.