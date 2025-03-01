SENSIA in Dubai Maritime City: A New Benchmark in Waterfront Luxury

BEYOND Developments, a rising leader in Dubai’s luxury real estate market, has launched SENSIA in Dubai Maritime City, marking its third signature project within the prestigious 8-million sq. ft. master-planned waterfront community. Following the immense success of Saria and Orise, the introduction of SENSIA solidifies BEYOND’s rapid expansion and strong investor confidence, achieving this milestone just six months after the company’s establishment. For further information about the project, please contact a registered broker here.

A Visionary Addition to Dubai Maritime City

According to Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, Dubai continues to be one of the world’s most attractive destinations for real estate investment and luxury living. With its visionary leadership, advanced infrastructure, and investor-friendly regulations, demand for high-end waterfront residences remains exceptionally strong. The overwhelming interest in BEYOND’s developments at Dubai Maritime City reflects this trend, making SENSIA an exciting new opportunity for buyers seeking exclusivity, elegance, and a prime waterfront location.

Aligned with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, SENSIA in Dubai Maritime City is designed to redefine waterfront living, offering an urban-meets-coastal experience with breathtaking Arabian Sea views. Each new BEYOND project pushes the boundaries of design and luxury, ensuring homes that are not just residences but lifestyle experiences tailored for modern investors and homeowners.

World-Class Design and Architectural Excellence

Designed by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), a globally renowned hospitality design firm, SENSIA’s architectural concept maximizes privacy and panoramic views with its distinctive angled floor plates. This innovative approach ensures 360-degree skyline and Arabian Gulf vistas, enhancing the waterfront experience from sunrise to sunset. Interiors by Design World Partnership (DWP) introduce warm, natural textures and contemporary finishes, setting a new benchmark for sophisticated waterfront living.

Unparalleled Luxury Residences and Amenities

Scheduled for completion in Q1 2029, SENSIA in Dubai Maritime City will feature 275 premium residences, including:

1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments

Exclusive 3-bedroom garden duplexes

A signature penthouse with stunning water views

Residents will enjoy direct access to curated ground-floor dining experiences, a vibrant waterfront promenade, and an elevated coastal lifestyle. The development also includes resort-style amenities, such as:

A waterfront drop-off with Mediterranean-inspired landscaping

State-of-the-art fitness facilities, including a gymnasium and yoga studios

Serene landscaped gardens by the sea

Prime Location with Seamless Connectivity

Strategically positioned in Dubai Maritime City, SENSIA blends urban energy with tranquil coastal serenity. The development is:

10 minutes from Jumeirah’s pristine beaches

15 minutes from Downtown Dubai’s business and entertainment district

With SENSIA in Dubai Maritime City, BEYOND Developments continues to redefine luxury waterfront living, offering high-end real estate investment opportunities that combine innovation, exclusivity, and world-class design.