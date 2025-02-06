Dubai Property Market Off to a Strong Start; Sales Rise 24% Year-on-Year

Land sales show biggest increase, as 14,236 overall transactions underline

city as prime destination for property investment

Dubai’s real estate market has made a strong start to 2025, with property sales in January totalling AED 44.4 billion, a 24.1% increase in value on the same month last year.

A market update issued today by fäm Properties reveals that last month’s total of 14,236 transactions also represented a 23.2% increase in volume over January 2024.

Land sales for January showed the biggest increase, with 811 plots – a 151.9% month-on-month leap in volume – selling for AED8.6 billion.

Villa sales totalling AED16.4 billion also climbed sharply in volume by 89.6% to 3,117 compared with January last year, and apartment sales worth AED18.2 billion were up 7.1% in volume to 9,945.

A total of 363 commercial property transactions amounting to AED1.2 billion represented a 17.9% increase in volume over January 2024. While the average price per sq. ft was down slightly by 4% to AED 1,550, it still represents an 81.2% increase over the last five years, from AED855 in January 2020.

“The figures once more emphasize the strength of Dubai’s real estate market and the consistent growth seen in recent years,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

“This underlines Dubai’s status as a secure destination for real estate investment which continues to build investor confidence and draw interest from the local, regional and international markets.”

Dubai property sales for the month of January have now risen by 822% in value over the last five years – from AED4.8 billion (2,700 transactions) in 2020, AED6.6 billion (3,300) in 2021, AED16.3 billion (5,700) in 2022, AED27.8 billion (9,700) in 2023 and AED35.8 billion (11,600) last year.

The most expensive individual property sold in January was a luxury villa at Dubai Hills Estate which fetched AED140 million. The most expensive apartment sold during the month went for AED57 million at Ava At Palm Jumeirah By Omniyat.

Overall, first sales from developers were significantly greater than those of resales – 65% over 35% in terms of volume, and 60% against 40% in overall value.

With properties worth more than AED5 million accounting for 9% of total sales, 31% came in the AED1-2 million range, 27% below AED1 million, 20% between AED2-3 million and 14% between AED3-5 million.