AI Appreciation Day: Embracing UAE’s Vision for a Smarter Future

The UAE Strategy for AI focuses on paving the way for a future where AI drives government performance, economic growth, and societal well-being, all aligned with the ambitious goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

On the occasion of AI Appreciation, we have some comments from industry experts highlighting the occasion:

Ziad Nasr, General Manager, Acronis Middle East:

“The UAE made history by appointing an AI minister in 2017, aiming to become a top global AI hub by 2031. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 places AI at the core of its strategy to diversify beyond petroleum reliance. These initiatives mark both nations as pioneers in the Middle East, shifting towards tech-driven innovation and expanding their global influence beyond the oil and gas sector.

The development of technologies like the Falcon 2 AI model underscores the region’s commitment to innovation, competing with global giants like Meta and OpenAI. As technology evolves, it is no surprise that threats loom in the online world for businesses. According to Acronis’ Cyberthreats H1 Report, Bahrain and Egypt were two of the most targeted countries for malware attacks in Q1 2024.

However, AI remains at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation in 2024. In the UAE, nearly 95% of organizations plan to increase investments in artificial intelligence to enhance cybersecurity measures. At Acronis, AI-based technologies are used to perform malware detections and behavioural analysis and assist our MSP partners in understanding and investigating cybersecurity incidents. These AI-powered security systems enable organizations to autonomously detect anomalies, predict breaches, and respond swiftly to cyber attacks in real-time.

As we celebrate Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day, it is clear that AI is revolutionizing how we safeguard the digital landscape. By empowering IT professionals to anticipate and mitigate threats proactively, AI ensures robust defense mechanisms against evolving cyber risks, paving the way for a safer and more interconnected future.”

Barry Norton, VP of Research at Milestone Systems:

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) is undeniably transforming the landscape of technology and security, marking a pivotal moment in our digital era.

One striking example of AI’s transformative power is Generative AI. Traditional internet searches yield millions of results, requiring considerable effort to find valuable information. GenAI streamlines this process, delivering coherent and concise answers, thus freeing humans to focus on higher-level tasks and actionable insights. The integration of AI with search engines is just the beginning; combining AI with other technologies, such as video surveillance, has shown tremendous potential.

Within the security landscape, AI-powered devices equipped with deep learning analytics are revolutionising how we interpret video data. These smart devices are becoming increasingly adept at understanding video scenes, potentially surpassing human capabilities due to their scalability. The synergy between AI and video technology promises to empower individuals, businesses, and societies by enhancing security and operational efficiency.

However, with these advancements come legitimate concerns about AI’s increasing role in our daily lives. Future generations may have different expectations of AI and technology, necessitating a shift from viewing technology as an end in itself to a means of achieving greater societal well-being.

At Milestone Systems, we are committed to developing AI solutions that prioritise the greater good of humanity. We believe that the successful integration of AI into everyday life hinges on responsible implementation, ensuring that AI serves as a tool for societal benefit rather than merely a profit generator.

To this end, we focus on enhancing AI solutions’ performance by addressing accuracy and fairness. Effective AI solutions require massive amounts of labelled training data, which can pose privacy and ethical challenges. To mitigate these issues, we utilise Synthetic Data—computer-generated data that replicates real-world conditions without infringing on individual privacy. This approach not only maintains data integrity but also ensures that our AI systems are trained on diverse datasets, leading to better performance and fairness.

As we celebrate AI Appreciation Day, we recognise the immense potential of AI to revolutionise security and beyond. By leveraging AI responsibly and ethically, we can create a safer, more efficient world, unlocking new possibilities for future generations. Together, we can harness the power of AI to drive positive change and secure a brighter future for all.”