flydubai Passengers to Enjoy a Complimentary 1-Day Ticket to Expo 2020 Dubai

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced today that passengers booking a flydubai flight to Dubai will enjoy a complimentary 1-Day Ticket to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, taking place from 01 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. The initiative is valid for all bookings made from 01 September for travel during the event dates.

The initiative is offered to every passenger travelling on a flydubai inbound booking itinerary, a one-way ticket to Dubai or any connecting flydubai flight via Dubai. The complimentary 1-Day Ticket to Expo 2020 Dubai is offered to all passengers who are eligible for the promotion whether they are travelling in Business Class or Economy Class.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said: “we are excited to welcome the world to Dubai as Expo 2020 opens its doors to visitors. flydubai will play an important role in supporting the UAE’s efforts to make this a truly remarkable event by connecting underserved markets to Dubai. We share everyone’s excitement as we come together to witness Expo 2020 connecting minds and creating the future.’’

For 182 days, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome the whole world in one place for a global gathering that will bring together 191 participating nations and millions of people for a unique and unmissable experience. Each of the participating countries will bring its own unique flavour, and with a programming calendar featuring up to 60 events per day and hundreds of varied experiences from food, art and music to business and sport, there will be something for every age and interest.

Sumathi Ramanathan, Vice President – Market Strategy & Sales, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Hosting the first World Expo in the region is a moment of immense pride for the UAE, particularly as we prepare to open our doors to the world in the year of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. The support from organisations across the country has been instrumental in helping us deliver a safe and spectacular event. Adding flydubai to our network of more than 2,500 Authorised Ticket Resellers from around the world will help make the Expo easily accessible to millions of people and we can’t wait to welcome them to the event in less than one month.”

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to be able to offer our passengers the opportunity to visit the much-anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai. The gradual easing of restrictions on international travel and the UAE’s efforts and stringent COVID-19 protocols, along with flydubai’s readiness to safeguard travel, will see more people visiting Dubai over the next six months to explore everything that Expo 2020 and the city has to offer.’’

‘’We have grown our network to more than 95 destinations in 50 countries over the summer and we will continue to add more destinations in the coming few months. The recent launch of operations to underserved markets like Minsk in Belarus, Salzburg in Austria and Tirana in Albania confirms of our commitment to strengthening direct air links to Dubai. flydubai will enable more people to visit the UAE as we start flights to Ankara, Budapest, Ljubljana and Warsaw from September onwards. We will also restart our operations to Helsinki and Zagreb in the next few weeks supported by our growing fleet of 54 Boeing 737 aircraft,’’ added Efendi.

