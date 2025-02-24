DIFC Launches Real Estate Data API

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has launched a new API solution, providing third parties with access to real-time real estate data, marking a significant step in enhancing market transparency and digital transformation. This initiative strengthens Dubai’s position as a global technology hub and aligns with both the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and Dubai Digital Strategy, aimed at increasing investment activity and modernizing property transactions.

Enhancing Dubai’s Real Estate Transparency

Dubai has been at the forefront of smart city innovations, and this real estate API solution is designed to improve market transparency and investor confidence. By allowing access to up-to-date property valuations, rental yields, and transaction histories, DIFC aims to create a more efficient and data-driven real estate market. This initiative comes as Dubai continues to climb JLL’s Global Real Estate Transparency Index, remaining the only city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to feature in the ‘Transparent’ tier.

Keyper Becomes the First Subscriber

Dubai’s leading PropTech company, Keyper, is the first to subscribe to DIFC’s real estate data API. Keyper is launching a dedicated digital platform, giving investors, property owners, and tenants direct access to real-time insights on the DIFC property market. This move is expected to enhance decision-making for investors, offering them a clearer picture of market trends and opportunities.

Key Features of the DIFC Data Platform by Keyper

Real-time Transactional Data – Users can access recent property transactions, helping them make informed investment decisions.

Transparency in Property Valuations – The platform provides insights into property values across DIFC, allowing investors to compare and analyze pricing.

Rental Yield Analysis – Investors can view rental transaction trends, making it easier to identify profitable leasing opportunities.

Integrated Data for DIFC Property Owners – Those onboarding their assets with Keyper can track live property valuations and transactions for a more transparent ownership experience.

Keyper is also exploring additional features, such as predictive data analytics and enhanced financial modeling tools, which will further empower investors with deeper market insights.

A Game-Changer for Dubai’s PropTech Ecosystem

With real estate transparency and digitalization becoming key priorities, this initiative marks a major shift in Dubai’s PropTech landscape. Alya Alzarouni, Chief Operating Officer at DIFC Authority, emphasized that the API solution will help investors, property owners, and tenants make more informed decisions, reinforcing Dubai’s attractiveness as a leading property investment destination.

Omar Abu Innab, Co-Founder and CEO of Keyper, described the collaboration as a transformative shift for Dubai’s real estate sector, providing greater market transparency and access to critical data for global investors.

Strengthening Dubai’s Global Investment Appeal

Dubai’s real estate sector continues to evolve, with cutting-edge digital tools and regulatory advancements making the city a top choice for investors. By integrating data access and transparency, DIFC and Keyper are setting a new standard for smart property investment in the region’s leading financial hub.

Investors, residents, and global stakeholders can now access a more transparent, data-driven property market, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a global leader in real estate and PropTech innovation.

Access the platform: https://difc.realkeyper.com/