Last Chance to Register for Joint Meta, Museum of the Future and UAE Government Hackathon

First of its kind in the region to provide participants with expert insights from world’s best augmented reality developers

Cash prize of over $50,000

Emirates Airline and Accenture challenge participants in hackathon focusing on future obstacles

Registration for the first global Spark AR Hackathon Challenge, organized by Meta in collaboration with the UAE Office for Artificial Intelligence, UAE Coders HQ, and the Museum of the Future, closes this week on 17th June.

Under the theme of ‘Tomorrow Today – What will the next decade bring?’, the ‘hackathon’ is calling upon the global community of creators and developers to showcase their creativity and innovation. Participants will be challenged to use augmented reality to identify how modern technologies can improve various sectors, such as transportation.

The Spark AR challenge aims to empower programmers with a variety of digital skills and train them to use programming languages in line with national efforts to empower them and support their participation in the digital transformation of the UAE.

Two key challenge tracks by Emirates Airline and Accenture will shape the hackathon. Participants will be tasked to create AR effects around the theme of ‘Mobility of Tomorrow’ for Emirates Airline and ‘Opportunities of the Future’ for Accenture.

The winners’ creations will appear on the official social media accounts of Emirates Airline and Accenture. The participants will also get a chance to win cash prizes totaling more than $50,000, in addition to attending workshops hosted by Meta that will refine participants’ skills in cooperation with the best augmented reality developers in the world.

The ‘hackathon’ runs from 17 June to 1 July. Winners will be announced on 7 July.