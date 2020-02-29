Eagle Hills Unveils Maryam Gate Residences at Maryam Island

Launch of the first residential building, Noor Residences

Eagle Hills Sharjah, a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Eagle Hills, has kicked off the second phase of Maryam Island masterplan with the launch of Maryam Gate Residences.

Maryam Gate Residences, located next to Maryam Beach Residences, complements Maryam Island’s residential master plan with six low-rise buildings providing easy access to the island’s main retail boulevard, internal garden spaces and canal views, including the city’s famous Mamzar and Al Khan beaches. Noor Residences is the first building to be launched.

Low Ping, CEO of Eagle Hills, said: “We are excited to announce the second phase of Maryam Island’s development with our first residential building, Noor Residences. Following the successful launch of Maryam Beach Residences, we are committed to continue delivering the best in class luxurious lifestyle destination for a new generation of homeowners seeking privacy, comfort, flexibility and affordability. Our range of apartments at Maryam Gate Residences have been designed to cater to the unique needs of our customers.”

Noor Residences is located on Maryam Island’s commercial boulevard walk. The elegantly designed seven-story building has a total of 87 apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units with ground floor units benefiting from terraces with direct access to the common facilities. Each apartment is elegantly designed evoking the sense of open space and natural lighting.

Noor Residences offers breathtaking views of the Sharjah skyline and overlooks the canal.Homeowners will enjoy a range of amenities including access to the swimming pools, kids play areas, multi-functional room, gym, and canal walkways for walking and jogging. Units have dedicated podium parking as well as provisions for smart home automation systems.

Maryam Island is located in downtown Sharjah overlooking the Arabian Gulf. It provides easy access to Sharjah and the neighbouring Emirates of Dubai, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain via the Al Taawun and Al Ittihad Roads. Beach access offers guests magical sunset views, while a 900-metre promenade provides fabulous entertainment, inviting amenities and exceptional culinary options.