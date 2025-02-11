Four Seasons Set to Open in Ras Al Khaimah

Stirling Hospitality will oversee the development of Four Seasons’ first resort and branded residence project in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), featuring luxury apartments, villas, and a world-class resort.

The exciting project will further enhance RAK’s position as a premium global destination, combining unmatched luxury living with premium hospitality experiences.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors, one of the leading boutique advisory firms in the region, is proud to announce that it has served as the lead advisor to RAK Properties in executing a Hotel Management and Branded Residences agreement with renowned luxury hospitality brand, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. This landmark development, featuring a world-class luxury resort and a collection of private residences, is set to redefine the Emirates’ luxury real estate and hospitality landscape.

Located in Mina, The Four Seasons branded residence project will include approximately 150 luxury apartments and standalone private villas, combining whole-ownership residential units with unparalleled hospitality. The project will also feature a luxury resort with 150 keys, an array of food and beverage outlets, state-of-the-art event and conference spaces, a full-service spa and fitness facilities, ensuring an elevated luxury lifestyle experience for residents and visitors in line with the brand’s globally renowned reputation.

Stirling Hospitality Advisors was selected for this project due to their extensive expertise in the Ras Al Khaimah market and their ability to navigate the international luxury hotel brand landscape. Their strong relationships with key global brand leadership teams and proven track record in managing complex negotiations were instrumental in securing this partnership for such a landmark development.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and RAK Properties on this prestigious development,” said Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors. “Four Seasons is synonymous with luxury, and this project will not only elevate the hospitality and residential offerings in Ras Al Khaimah but also enhance the emirate’s positioning as a fast-emerging global destination. We are honoured to play a significant role in bringing this vision to life.”

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, added, “We are proud to be partnering with Four Seasons – a world leader in luxury hospitality, to bring this outstanding brand to Mina. We have a clear vision for the future of living in Ras Al Khaimah through our carefully conceived masterplan, choice of partners, and the quality of our design and delivery. Sterling has played a key role in this agreement, and we enjoy working closely with all of the major stakeholders across the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Visible at both a government and private sector level, the Emirate’s joined up, collaborative approach to positioning it as a vibrant and exciting destination, really makes us appealing to potential partners looking to invest here.”

Stirling Hospitality Advisors has been integral to the project since its inception, providing comprehensive advisory services, including a detailed feasibility study and negotiation of the Letter of Intent (LOI) followed by key agreements for the hotel and branded residences. The firm has leveraged its deep understanding of Ras Al Khaimah’s macroeconomic landscape and global luxury hotel brand dynamics to deliver strategic insights that position this luxury lifestyle project for success.

This project is a testament to Four Seasons’ commitment to expanding its footprint in emerging markets, aligning with the brand’s broader strategy of offering luxury experiences in key global destinations. By establishing a presence in Ras Al Khaimah, Four Seasons reinforces its dedication to delivering unparalleled service and creating destinations that cater to the most discerning travellers.

The development is currently in its design and planning phase, with Stirling Hospitality Advisors serving as a key strategic advisor, ensuring the project’s alignment with long-term sustainability and commercial objectives. Led by Aditya Rajaram and supported by Hussein Abdel Nasser, Stirling will continue to oversee stakeholder coordination to ensure seamless execution and delivery.

Headquartered in Ras Al Khaimah, Stirling Hospitality Advisors currently asset manages over 3,500 hotel rooms across three countries and oversees a hotel and resort portfolio valued at over USD 1.25 billion. This project represents another significant milestone for the firm as it continues to expand its footprint in the UAE’s dynamic real estate and hospitality sectors.