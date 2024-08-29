24 Fintech to Host Top Government Officials and Global Finance Leaders

24 Fintech summit will feature 175 hours of expert-led content delivered by prominent speakers from leading Saudi and international financial institutions; including Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Capital Market Authority (CMA), Insurance Authority (IA), and Fintech Saudi.

Summit to address governance, risk and policy, cybersecurity, global interoperability, and innovation in payments.

As a new era of fintech advancement and adoption unfolds across Saudi Arabia, the inaugural edition of 24 Fintech – the country’s new financial services focused summit and exhibition – will offer a stage to senior government officials and global leaders in the finance sector to address critical topics impacting transformation of the Kingdom’s finance industry.

Taking place September 3-5 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, the landmark debut of 24 Fintech aims to solidify Saudi Arabia’s position as a global fintech leader. The event will be hosted by the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Capital Market Authority (CMA), Insurance Authority (IA), and is co-organised by Fintech Saudi and Tahaluf, a joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and the Events Investment Fund.

With less than six weeks until the debut event, several high-level speakers are confirmed to discuss trending themes influencing the industry. H.E Mohammed Al Jadaan, Chairman of Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), has been confirmed as a speaker at 24 Fintech.

Throughout the three-day summit, attendees will hear from high-ranking government officials, including H.E Mohammed ElKuwaiz, Chairman of the Capital Market Authority; H.E Abdulaziz AlBoug, Chairman of the Insurance Authority; H.E Eng. Naij Al-Faisal Al-Tamimi, CEO, Insurance Authority; H.E Yazeed Alnafjan, Deputy Governor of Financial Innovation at the Saudi Central Bank; Yazeed AlDemaigi, Deputy of Strategy, Research & International Affairs, Capital Market Authority; and Nezar AlHaidar, CEO of Fintech Saudi.

Expected to attract over 26,000 attendees, 300 exhibitors, and 200 investors, 24 Fintech will feature 175 hours of expert-led content, positioning itself as one of the world’s leading fintech conferences. Key topics include Governance, Risk and Policy, Cybersecurity, Global Interoperability, and Innovation in Payments.

24 Fintech will feature four stages hosting an array of keynotes, panel discussions, and industry announcements exploring investment opportunities, startups, technology, and academia.

The Futures Forum Stage will be a hub for academic and interactive discussions on blue-sky thinking, while the Fintech Fusion Stage will converge investment and innovation, providing a platform for founders and investors to share experiences. The 24° Trends Stage will explore the latest trends and technologies reshaping finance.

Elsewhere, Startup Zone is a dynamic space for networking, pitching sessions, competitions, and demo showcases that will run parallel to the Investor Program – a venue for unearthing opportunities and making connections with visionary entrepreneurs.

“Fintech Saudi is thrilled to co-organise 24 Fintech, a pivotal event aimed at cementing Saudi Arabia’s position at the forefront of global financial services discussions. 24 Fintech is an important milestone in advancing the Saudi fintech industry and is consistent with our vision to position the Kingdom as a leading global Fintech hub,” said Nezar Alhaidar, CEO, Fintech Saudi.

A major driving force in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil and digital-first economy, the fintech sector now accounts for nearly 20 per cent of all venture investments into the Kingdom, explained Annabelle Mander, Senior Vice President of Tahaluf.

“This growth is propelled by the country’s youthful, tech-savvy population and a very pro-innovation government. With nearly two-thirds of the population under the age of 30, the Kingdom is an ideal location for a week-long celebration of innovation designed to enhance access to financial services, generate sector-wide investment, and showcase the breakthrough products and services primed to upend the sector in the near future. We are confident this event will spotlight the future of finance and act as an incubator for fintech entrepreneurs to grow and thrive.”

24 Fintech is closely aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 which positions the industry as a crucial element in achieving economic transformation. The exhibition has attracted key finance players who are supporting the Vision goals.