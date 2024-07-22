Seven Tides Celebrates Two Decades of Quality Real Estate Development

UAE property developer celebrates its 20th anniversary with a portfolio that includes iconic hotels, residential, commercial, educational and mixed-use developments in the UAE & the UK.

Luxury residential and hospitality real estate developer Seven Tides celebrated its 20th anniversary recently, having successfully completed more than ten major projects covering 13 million square feet.

Commenting on Seven Tides’ success, Ghanim Bin Sulayem, Director of Operations, said: “We are exceptionally honoured by our achievements over the past two decades. We have always taken a progressive outlook, worked creatively, chosen our partners strategically and acted decisively.

“The result has been a property portfolio across Dubai and London that includes landmark hospitality developments, luxury and affordable commercial and residential buildings, as well as multi-use complexes and educational institutes.

“We have managed to overcome many challenges during that time, notably the global credit crunch in 2009 and the pandemic in 2020, which underscores the solid foundations that the company was built upon, our operational resilience and, of course, the exceptional talent and dedication of our employees and partners.”

Based in Dubai, privately owned Seven Tides was established in 2004 by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO.

Within a year, the company began construction of the Oceana Residences, the Royal Amwaj Apartments on Palm Jumeirah, and the Ibn Battuta Gate Complex.

One year later, in 2006, Seven Tides acquired the five-star DUKES London hotel (90 rooms and 14 suites).

By 2009, the company had taken over the management of ten residential buildings in Discovery Gardens, including 1,510 apartments and 90 retail units.

In 2010, the Oceana Residences were completed, offering 644 residential apartments and penthouses plus a US-themed steakhouse called West 14th, which was later rebranded to Ula and managed by Solutions Leisure.

Later that same year, Seven Tides completed the 396-key Ibn Battuta Gate hotel, 156 residential apartments, 438,955sqft of commercial office space, plus the UAE’s first robotic car parking facility with capacity for 744 vehicles.

In 2013 the Royal Amwaj opened as Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort & Residences with 296 bedrooms, 442 residential apartments and 14 penthouses plus commercial leasing units.

In 2016, the Dubai Heights Academy was launched – a British Curriculum School with capacity for 1,845 students, which opened in 2018.

After just two years of construction, in 2017, Seven Tides completed the Oceana Hotel and Apartments, which opened branded as DUKES Dubai a 279-key hotel with 287 fully furnished hotel apartments.

In 2021, the company appointed NH Collection as the operator of Seven Hotel and Apartments, branded as NH Collection Dubai The Palm, which opened in 2023, with 227 hotel rooms and 306 serviced apartments.

Seven Tides’ most recent development to be completed was the luxury boutique 142,000sqft Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, which opened in 2022 with 70 rooms, suites and villas.

“In terms of ongoing developments, construction at our mixed-use Golf Views Seven City in JLT, which features 2,621 residential apartments across 39 floors and 150,000sqft of retail space, continues to forge ahead. Steady progress is being made throughout the development.

“It features the most integrated offering in JLT and epitomises our progressive strategy by reacting to market demand for quality, affordable apartments in an urban setting, which embodies interactive, social and active living,” added Ghanim Bin Sulayem.