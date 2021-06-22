Fans wishing to attend the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 can purchase tickets now as the hugely popular sports and entertainment extravaganza returns, with the 13th edition of the event set to take on an exciting new look courtesy of a number of changes which will be made to the track.

This year’s Race Weekend takes place from December 9-12 at Yas Marina Circuit, with the 2021 F1 season-finale Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday.

To book your spot at this year’s must-attend event, where attendance will be limited, book your tickets now via www.yasmarinacircuit.com.

Combining top level motorsport with world-class entertainment, fans attending this year’s event can look forward to the return of the traditional Yasalam After-Race Concerts produced by Flash Entertainment, with four AAA artists, who will be announced in due course, set to perform on each night over the course of the Race Weekend.

The on-track action, meanwhile, will be enhanced by a number of changes to the track at Yas Marina Circuit, adding an exciting new layer to competition at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as well as all other motorsport events which take place at the venue. The changes, scheduled to take place over the summer, will be implemented in order to increase the potential for overtaking and improve the overall race action and visual spectacle.

Now in its 13th year, the region’s leading sports and entertainment event has grown in stature continually since Yas Marina Circuit hosted the inaugural race in 2009. The 2021 instalment is guaranteed to provide fun and entertainment for fans, with a host of activities to enjoy alongside the motorsport action itself.

In compliance with government directives, and to ensure the safety of everybody in attendance, there will be some changes in place for this year’s event, including designated Oasis areas, an enhanced food and beverage service where orders can be delivered directly to tables and a Track Walk, which will replace Thursday’s Pit Lane Walk and give fans an opportunity to take photos and experience the very same twists and turns as the drivers.

Fans attending can also look forward to an exclusive preview of the 2022 car, which is guaranteed to excite motorsport fanatics, while the Grand Prix will celebrate the UAE’s 50th anniversary through a series of activations in the various entertainment zones, as well as Heritage Village.

With both F2 and F4UAE action serving as a warm-up to F1, activations incorporating the YAS HEAT esports racing team and, of course, the return of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, there will certainly be no shortage of entertainment on offer at this year’s event.

Saif Al Noaimi, Acting CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce tickets are now on sale for the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021 as we look to welcome fans back to Yas Marina Circuit for a fantastic weekend of sport and entertainment.

“The highlight of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s sporting calendar, this event has always provided some fantastic moments, both on and off-track, and we expect this year to be no different.

“Naturally, spectators play a huge role in creating the special atmosphere we have come to associate with the event, and we are delighted they will be in attendance once again, giving them an opportunity to watch some of Formula 1’s biggest stars go head-to-head out on the track.

“Over the coming months we will continue to work alongside Formula 1 and all key stakeholders to ensure the relevant safety procedures are implemented to guarantee the safety of everybody present, as we have done for all events hosted at Yas Marina Circuit since the outbreak of Covid-19.”

John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, said: “This return of the much-loved Yasalam After-Race Concerts aligns perfectly with the exciting developments currently under way for this year’s Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix Race Weekend.

“What is extra special is that artists are so enthused about performing as part of Yasalam. They have seen Abu Dhabi’s coordinated response to Covid-19 and see Race Weekend as a great way to re-engage with their followers, live, in person, in a safe environment.

“There is huge appetite from fans of live events to feel that thrill again. Nothing comes close. Watch this space for some exciting announcements in the coming months as we continue working with Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management, Formula One, and all stakeholders to deliver another truly memorable, safe, sports and entertainment experience.”

Amina Taher, Vice President Brand, Marketing and Sponsorships, Etihad Airways, added: “We are delighted to continue our long-running title sponsorship of the region’s biggest and most popular sporting and entertainment event. We look forward to welcoming back Formula 1 fans to enjoy the race in person.

“As the national airline of the UAE, we take huge pride in bringing visitors from all over the world to Abu Dhabi to experience this fantastic occasion and our beautiful city.

“As always, Etihad will continue to support Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management with preparations for this year’s event, which takes on even greater significance as we celebrate the 50th year of the UAE.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is one of the most iconic sporting events hosted in the Emirate and one that has become synonymous with Yas Island. The return of the 13th edition to Yas Marina Circuit reinforces Yas Island’s position as a leading sporting hub, and global destination for entertainment, leisure and business. We are building a world class destination that is trusted for its safety, as well as its ability to create unique and immersive experiences for UAE citizens and international tourists alike. Visitors to Yas Island will be able to experience many award-winning attractions and theme parks”

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Executive Director Upstream Directorate, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) added: “As we celebrate the UAE and ADNOC’s Golden Jubilee year, we look forward to seeing fans back in the stands this December, to enjoy the final race of yet another thrilling F1 season.

“While the Grand Prix undoubtedly remains the highlight of the UAE’s sporting and social calendar, our strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management continues to make Yas Marina Circuit a year-round destination for motorsport enthusiasts. Together, we continue to nurture the next generation of Emirati talent, both on and off the track.”

As ever, there is an array of ticketing options for fans to choose from, with regular seats available on Abu Dhabi Hill and in the main Grandstand, while those guests wishing to experience the event in luxury can choose from a range of hospitality packages, providing an opportunity to enjoy the region’s leading sports and entertainment event in the finest of settings, with top-quality food and beverage, live DJs and access to the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at Etihad Park.

Hospitality package options for this year’s event include Yas Suites, Marina Views Suite, Champions Club, Shams Suite and the Paddock Club, where guests can purchase a three-day ticket and enjoy the ultimate F1 experience. Tickets will then be issued closer to the event.

Due to safety considerations this year, all ticket holders will be asked to choose one Yasalam After-Race Concert to attend at Etihad Park. With four AAA international artists lined up, three-day ticket holders can select one of any of the three nights, two-day ticket holders can opt for one of the two nights and one-day ticket holders will be able to watch the concert on that particular night.

Some of motorsport’s biggest and most talented stars, including the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris, are expected to be involved in the Grand Prix, which will bring the curtain down on the Formula 1 season in the stunning setting of Yas Marina Circuit.

The 2021 season began in March, in Bahrain, with further races following in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Monaco, Azerbaijan and, most recently, France.

It was Verstappen who emerged victorious at last year’s Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, although Hamilton has a strong affinity with Yas Marina Circuit having enjoyed success at the venue on five separate occasions to date, most recently in 2019.

The FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021 will again strengthen Abu Dhabi’s ever-growing reputation as a global sporting hub.

Already in 2021, Abu Dhabi has played host to a number of high-profile sporting events, including the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, UFC, Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open and the UAE Tour, while later in the year, the city will host the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), the Spartan World Championships and the 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi also led the way on a global level in terms of staging large-scale events following the outbreak of Covid-19, with last year’s Grand Prix a prime example. Given the restrictions in place, the only fans in attendance were 600 Frontline Heroes, who were invited along to enjoy a complete Yas Island experience in recognition of their fantastic efforts during the pandemic.

Strict precautionary measures will be in operation at Yas Marina Circuit for this year’s event, and UAE residents attending must have received two doses of a UAE-approved Covid-19 vaccine, as well as providing a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of entering the venue. Non-UAE residents will also need to provide authorised documentation and evidence of vaccination, along with a negative PCR test result.

Other precautionary measures include temperature checking, venue sanitization and social distancing, while there will be a first aid and Covid-19 testing point on site, which will include a dedicated quarantine room for suspected cases. Children under the age of 12, meanwhile, will not be permitted to attend the event.

With more exciting announcements to follow, and given the fact attendance will be limited, purchase a ticket now to ensure you don’t miss out on one of the year’s biggest and best events.