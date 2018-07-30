DSS Deal of the Day at Jashanmal Home

As part of the ongoing incredible sales of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises’ (DSS), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, releases the Deal of the Day (DOTD) for tomorrow.

Home is where the heart is and Jashanmal Home is bringing some love to home owners, travel enthusiasts and interior lovers on Tuesday 31st July. The well-known homestore at Dubai Festival City Mall will be offering 60% off a selection of products in store from 10am until stocks last.

A new promotion for this 21st edition of DSS, Dubai’s annual summer citywide celebration, DOTD boasts a list of local and international brands offering an exclusive deal on a specific day and at a specific shopping location until 4th August and from 10am until stocks last. Each day of DSS, DOTD will give savvy shoppers the opportunity to shop until they drop, grabbing bargains on everything from apparel to accessories and cosmetics to high-end homeware.

The full calendar of events and information for DSS can be found on the website, www.dubaisummersurprises.com or @DSSsocial.