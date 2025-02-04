DAMAC Unveils The Delmore by Zaha Hadid Architects, Begins Construction

Site work is underway at the boutique oceanfront condominium, DAMAC’s first real estate foray in the US

Situated in Miami’s Billionaire’s Triangle, The Delmore will feature mansions, averaging 7,000 sq ft, supported by 55,000+ sq ft of amenities

DAMAC International, one of the world’s premier developers of high-end residential properties, has announced the launch of The Delmore, a 12-story, ultra-luxury boutique oceanfront condominium located at 8777 Collins Avenue in the Town of Surfside, Miami.

Construction has begun, with an anticipated completion of 2029, while sales of The Delmore are being exclusively brokered by Douglas Elliman. The beachside condominium will furthermore be a showpiece within Surfside. Adjacent to Indian Creek and minutes from Bal Harbour, the Town completes the coveted “Billionaire’s Triangle,” one of Miami’s most revered destinations.

Designed by internationally acclaimed Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) – the highly decorated British architecture and design firm founded by the late, Pritzker-prize winning architect Zaha Hadid – The Delmore features 200 linear feet of sandy beachfront, as well as unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, Biscayne Bay, and Miami skyline. The plush, two-acre property will be ZHA’s second residential project in the Miami area and one of the firm’s select few in the US.

“We have been focused on delivering an ultra-luxury product to the South Florida market that is unlike anything the area has seen previously,” said Jeffery Rossely, Senior Vice President of Development for DAMAC International. “Between Zaha Hadid Architects’ stunning designs and our global expertise, we are confident that The Delmore will be an extraordinary project, especially as we are designing homes for permanent residents, reflecting the transition we see occurring throughout the region.”

Comprising 37 mansions, The Delmore will be distinguished by a sculptural façade with sinuous curves and nested crescents that coalesce at the corners – hallmarks of Zaha Hadid’s inimitable style. An impressive, flow-through canyon with sky views will delineate the building’s north and south wings, leading seamlessly from the porte-cochère to the grand, glass-roofed double-height lobby, and out to the lush, oceanside meditation garden.

The lobby – also designed by ZHA – will feature work by the project’s interior designer, Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), a world-renowned hospitality design firm with offices throughout America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Across the canyon, suspended 125 feet in the air, a see-through 75-foot-long acrylic swimming pool will further define the property as an architectural showplace.

“Our team was tasked with conceptualising an oceanfront development that would redefine the standard for bespoke residential in a region that has earned global acclaim for its luxury offerings,” said Chris Lepine, Director of Zaha Hadid Architects. “We believe that The Delmore exceeds that standard.”

Prices for four- to five-bedroom mansions in The Delmore – all fully finished, each with private elevator entry foyers – will start at $15 million. The residences – comparable to single-family retreats with sizes averaging 7,000 square feet and penthouses starting at 10,000 square feet – will have sweeping water panoramas. Each of the property’s 12 floors will have no more than four residences. HBA will be designing all baths and wardrobes in the mansions, as well as custom Molteni&C kitchens – each anchored by intricately carved marble islands. White-glove services and more than 55,000 square feet of holistic amenities will further define the rarefied haven.

Furthering The Delmore’s connection to the surrounding environment, landscaping will be spearheaded by Miami-headquartered CLAD Landscape Architecture & Design, founded by Carolina Monteiro, whose origins and prowess extend from São Paulo, Brazil to cities across Europe and the U.S.

The developer’s vision for The Delmore is to go above and beyond traditional high-end condominium offerings – presenting an enclave that is replete with service, akin to what discerning buyers would expect and demand at preeminent destinations worldwide.

DAMAC International’s portfolio is reflective of this, with noteworthy projects including DAMAC Towers Nine Elms in London, with interiors by Versace, and the under-construction, 84-acre Mandarin Oriental Bolidhuffaru Reef Resort in the Maldives, among others.