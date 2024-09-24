Smart Zone Helps Boosts UAE’s Startup Ecosystem

With over 1,200 new small and medium sized companies registered in the first half of 2024, Smart Zone has established themselves as the experts in business setup in the UAE’s booming entrepreneurial scene. Since its inception, the company has helped establish over 30,000 companies in the UAE with Residency Visas, Bank Account Opening, Tax & Accounting, and many more services empowering startups and SME’s in the region. With a vision to further boost the startup ecosystem in the UAE, the company aims to service 10,000+ new businesses by the end of 2025.

With a 96% client retention rate and over 1,200 new businesses launched with Smart Zone’s expert guidance, the company is a key driver of economic growth in the UAE. Smart Zone is playing a pivotal role in driving economic growth across some of the nation’s most crucial sectors essential to the UAE’s economic diversification and GDP growth, such as e-commerce, general trading, real estate, and FMCG.

As the UAE continues to diversify its economy, companies like Smart Zone are at the forefront, making it easier for businesses to establish operations and contribute to the country’s rapidly evolving economic landscape.

During the first half of 2024, Smart Zone has facilitated 5,000+ Corporate Tax registrations and set up over 800 bank accounts for their clients in the UAE, contributing immensely to the startup ecosystem in UAE. Smart Zone will also invest over AED 500,000 in 2024 to upgrade services empowering start-ups and enhancing customer experience for its clientele.

“The UAE is buzzing with entrepreneurial energy, sparking a thrilling wave of innovation that’s transforming our economy. As bold new ventures take root, they’re not just driving growth—they’re shaping the future of a vibrant, dynamic UAE. It’s an exciting time to be part of this unstoppable momentum, where every new business is a building block in our nation’s extraordinary success story.” said Varoon Sinha, Founder, Smart Zone.

Sinha also added, “The UAE’s real estate market is soaring to new heights accounting for 5.5% of the GDP, fueling a dynamic wave of growth that’s reshaping our nation’s skyline and economy. With visionary entrepreneurs stepping up, we’re not just witnessing a boom—we’re architecting the future. This momentum is a powerful catalyst for the UAE’s prosperity, driving both stability and innovation across the entire economy”

Smart Zone is dedicated to helping business owners and promoting the success of the UAE’s economy. The company is a key player contributing to the steady growth of the UAE’s GDP by assisting important industries’ enterprises in starting up and expanding in UAE.