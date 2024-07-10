Dubai Mercantile Exchange Renamed to Gulf Mercantile Exchange

Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) is thrilled to announce that it will officially change its name to Gulf Mercantile Exchange (GME) effective September 2, 2024. This strategic rebranding follows the recent addition of Saudi Tadawul Group (STG) as a new strategic shareholder, marking a significant milestone in the Exchange’s growth and regional yet global expansion.

The new brand, Gulf Mercantile Exchange, better reflects the Exchange’s broadened vision and commitment to serving the entire Gulf region’s energy and commodities markets. This rebranding aligns with the company’s mission to enhance market access and provide diverse trading opportunities for customers around the globe.

“We are excited to announce our new name, Gulf Mercantile Exchange, which signifies our dedication to broadening our reach and impact across the Gulf region,” said Raid Al-Salami, Managing director, Dubai Mercantile Exchange. “The addition of Saudi Tadawul Group as a strategic shareholder strengthens our position and supports our vision for future growth and innovation.