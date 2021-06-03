flydubai Resumes its Operations to Italy

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has announced today the resumption of its operations to Naples in Italy. The three weekly flights to Naples International Airport (NAP) will commence on 01 July and offer passengers from the UAE more options for travel this summer.

From 02 June, a quarantine-free travel corridor has been established between Italy and the UAE enabling passengers to travel between the two countries with less restrictions. A negative COVID-19 test result will be required 48 hours before departure from the UAE. On arrival in Italy, all passengers over the age of two years will be required to take a rapid antigen test. The safe travel corridor with Italy is the latest in a series of agreements signed by the UAE including those with Bahrain, Greece and Serbia.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said: “we are pleased to see more countries opening up for safe tourism and is a step in the right direction to speed up recovery and boost travel this summer. This is a good sign that confidence in travel is returning and the efforts taken by stakeholders in the tourism industry to safeguard every step of the journey will benefit our passengers. We look forward to restarting our flights to Naples, a much-anticipated destination on the flydubai network.”

Commenting on the announcement, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “we are excited to offer our passengers convenient travel options to some of the most popular holiday spots in Europe including Mykonos and Santorini. Naples is another popular destination for the summer and a great starting point to discover the beauty of the Amalfi coast. flydubai has made these European destinations more accessible for passengers from the UAE and the GCC and we look forward to restarting our operations to Catania in the coming few weeks.’’

flydubai will increase the frequency of flights to Naples to a four-weekly service from 01 August.

Flights to Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey will start from 04 and 24 June respectively. The carrier will commence flights to Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt from 15 June and to the Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos from 18 June. flydubai will also restart its operations to Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro from 25 June and both destinations offer UAE residents visa on arrival.

flydubai offers convenient and reliable travel services. Passengers will have the option to experience Business Class enjoying space and privacy in the cabin, a comfortable spacious seat, inflight entertainment with the latest films and TV shows available to watch and a range of dining options. Passengers will also benefit from a priority check-in service at Terminal 3, Dubai International.

Passengers travelling in Economy Class will enjoy a Recaro designed seat offering optimal levels of space and comfort in the air during their flight. flydubai continues to roll-out WiFi across its fleet enabling passengers to stay connected during their flight and can browse the web, send emails, use social networks and get the latest news as well as enjoy a complimentary Inflight Entertainment Streaming service to their personal mobile devices. Passengers are able to choose between bundled (Flex/Value) or unbundled (Lite) fares depending on their travel needs.

Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre and the IATA destination tracker for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline. Passengers can also visit the COVID-19 information hub on flydubai.com for more information.

Flight details

Emirates will codeshare on this route offering travellers more seamless connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Flights from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Naples International Airport (NAP) will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 01 July.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to NAP start from AED 8,420 and Economy Class fares start from AED 2,360.

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the Contact Centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners. In addition, passengers have the option to choose full packages from holidays by flydubai.