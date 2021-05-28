Emirates Kicks Off Summer with Special Fares to Popular Destinations

Airline taking the guesswork out of planning for travellers eager to reconnect to new experiences. Emirates is helping take the stress out of travel for UAE travellers wanting to travel and reconnect to new experiences. The airline is offering special fares to 10 popular destinations, now open for visitors, so they can enjoy their long-awaited summer holidays. Destinations like the Maldives, Seychelles, Athens, Moscow and cities in the US included in the offer require little to no quarantine so holidaymakers can pack for their long-awaited holiday with no stress.

The offer is valid for booking from today, 24 May until 6 June 2021 for outbound travel until 30 September 2021.

Economy and Business Class passengers can enjoy fares to the following destinations with eased entry requirements:

Travellers can also plan a perfect holiday this summer with Emirates Holidays, starting from AED 1,979 per person in Economy class and AED 5,579 per person in Business Class for three night stays in five star hotels across Beirut, Los Angeles, Moscow, the Seychelles or Casablanca.

Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel, and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly. Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.

Knowing their safety and wellbeing is looked after, customers across all classes can enjoy more than 4,500 channels of entertainment on ice, the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, along with regionally inspired gourmet meals.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. Recently the airline took its customer care initiatives even further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates.ae, travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office.