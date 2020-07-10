Prices of Construction Cost Index Stable in Q1 2020: SCAD

Construction Cost Index, CCI, remained unchanged in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2019 with the index at 98.0 percent in both corresponding quarters, according to official figures.

Released by Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, SCAD, the figures showed that the CCI decreased by 0.4 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The index decreased from 98.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 98.0 percent in the first quarter of 2020.

Prices of ‘Manpower’ group decreased by 2.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the first quarter of 2019, while prices of groups of construction materials and mechanical works – A/C decreased by 2.6 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.

The Construction Cost Index is an important statistical indicator for the purposes of planning and research in various disciplines.

The report covers only the relative importance of each one of the main construction groups for towers, SCAD said. It added that further development of the index will add the rest of the construction sectors, according to the construction classification used in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.