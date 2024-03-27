Great 3 Days Online Sale Offers Unbeatable Deals

Not-to-be-missed brands include Azadea, Brands for Less, Damas, Jumbo Electronics, Noon.com, Sharaf DG, Ted Baker, 6thStreet.com and many more

Global and local brands will offer exclusive promotions in the three-day extravaganza

Offers are available for three days only across electronics, home goods, fashion, beauty, childrenswear and more

The second edition of the 3 Days Online Sale is bringing amazing offers from favourite online retail brands to people across Dubai. From 29 to 31 March, shoppers can enjoy up to 95% mark-downs across a multitude of categories, making this event the perfect opportunity to upgrade their home, grab coveted gadgets, or elevate their wardrobe.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the Great Online Sale offers the most convenient way to browse and buy must-have items at amazing prices from a wide selection of online retailers, and have them delivered straight to the door.

Multi-brand retailers

Amazing deals across hundreds of brands across every retail category can be found at multi-brand online platforms including Amazon.com, Azadea.com, Noon.com, Brands for Less.com, Centrepointstores.com, MalloftheEmirates.com, THAT Concept Store.com, and 6thStreet.com. With an enormous selection of each website, it makes it easier for shoppers to find all they need in one place and make just one checkout for all their items, whether that be homeware items to help make Ramadan hosting a breeze, or the latest fashion and jewellery for Eid events.

Homeware and tech gadgets

As families spend more time together at home during this season, the Great Online Sale brings hundreds of ways to revamp the house, with huge choices in furniture, accessories, cookware, tech and gadgets to help enhance celebrations and make gatherings a breeze. Shoppers can check out Crate & Barrel, Homes R Us, IKEA, Jumbo Electronics and Sharaf DG for incredible savings across a wide selection of top products.

Fashion, jewellery and beauty

Those looking for the perfect ensemble for Eid celebrations or simply seeking ways to refresh their everyday wardrobes can find a multitude of offers on clothes, shoes and accessories from brands such as Aldo, Beyond the Beach, Lululemon, Puma, Reebok, Tommy Hilfiger, Ted Baker and many more. For special gifts at exclusive prices, shoppers can log on to Damas, Rivoli Shop and The Watch House. Shoppers can stock up on cosmetics and skincare from beauty brands including Bath & Body Works, Rituals and The Face Shop.

These are just a few of the e-stores and brands that shoppers can expect to find with great limited offer deals during the Great Online Sale. With a diverse range of products, there’s something for everyone. Those who register at www.greatonlinesale.com will receive a promo code for a selection of retailers which will grant them extra savings, and will also be entered into a draw in which three winners will receive prizes of AED 10,000 each. Some of the online retailers expected to offer additional savings include Brands for Less, Eros, Mom Store, Noon.com, 6thStreet.com.