Discover The Thrill of Sailing at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club in Jumeirah this Eid!

Whether experienced or a beginner, try thrilling offshore water activities, beach volleyball, and incredible F&B on the 21st of April with family and friends this Eid at DOSC

Looking for a fun and exciting way to spend Friday, April 21st? Whether a seasoned sailor or a first-timer, The Dubai Offshore Sailing Club is hosting a fun-filled day with amazing sailing activities, beach volleyball, and delectable F&B at their Open Day.

The Open Day is the perfect opportunity to experience the thrill of sailing, powerboating, and paddleboarding for the first time. Take advantage of their taster sessions and sample what it’s like to be out on the water in incredible weather. Experienced instructors will be on hand to demonstrate techniques and answer any questions. Guests preferring to stay on land can head to the beach area and check out DOSC’s beach volleyball court for some friendly competition.

Guests are invited to indulge in a specially curated menu. Choose from an array of fantastic food options to incredible drinks offers, including soft drinks, cocktails, mocktails, house beverages, hops, grapes, and more.

Details

When: Friday, 21st April 2023, 11AM – 5PM

Where: The Clubhouse at DOSC.

Price: AED 190 per adult, and AED 130 for children (excluding F&B)

As a special bonus for attending the Open Day, attendees will receive a 20% discount code on sailing courses, which can be availed before 11:59 PM on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. Please note that all discounted courses purchased through the offer MUST be used before 1st September 2023.

Experience a new and thrilling water adventure, filling food, refreshing drinks, and great company.

Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to discover the thrill of sailing and make some unforgettable memories.

For more information about the Open Day or to register, visit the website: https://scm.dosc.ae/booking/ type/untitled-2