The Most and Least Affordable Places To Buy Homes Around The World

A new study from British based building supplier Roofing Megastore, into property prices around the world, has revealed the most and least affordable countries to buy a home in if you’re earning the average salary in that country.

The research shows Saudi Arabia, with an average annual salary of 74,760.43 AED and a 100 sqm city-based home costing 333,418.43 AED, is the world’s most affordable country to buy a home in. And, the UAE, with an average salary of 119,582.90 AED equalling 13.59% of the average cost of a home (879,804.57 AED), is the world’s fifth most affordable place to buy property.

To develop the ranking, the research team at Roofing Megastore calculated the average cost of one square meter of residential property in 109 countries around the world – the cost was then multiplied by 100 to show how much a 100 sqm home would cost on average.

To provide a more accurate picture of affordability, average earnings (after tax) were also factored in to show the annual salary as a percentage of the cost of a 100sqm home. To illustrate the vast difference between the most and least affordable places, the study also reveals how many years it would take to buy a 100sqm home on an average annual salary.

When taking earning potential into account, one full year’s wage in Saudi Arabia would in fact equate to more than 22% of the cost of an entire home, which means in less than five years, there’d be enough to buy a home outright if all of the salary was saved and not spent.

South Africa’s wage to home-cost ratio comes in at 18%, which takes second place in the top 50 list, and the US, with annual average salaries equalling over 15% of the cost of a home, is the third most affordable place to buy a home in the world.

A yearly salary in Puerto Rico is the equivalent of 79,471.80 AED and on average, a 100 sqm home costs just over 549,037.73 AED – so an average annual wage would be around 14% of the cost of a home.

United Arab Emirates is fractionally less affordable when it comes to property than Puerto Rico, and with an average salary equalling 13.59% of the cost of a home it rounds off the top five, in fifth position.

The World’s Top 50 Most Affordable Places To Buy A Home:

Rank Country Yearly salary AED Price per 100 square metres (Average price of a 100sqm home) AED Annual salary as a % of cost of a 100sqm home How many years it would take to buy a 100sqm home (with an average annual salary, and spending nothing of it) 1 Saudi Arabia 74,760.43 333,418.43 22.42% 4.5 2 South Africa 61,892.52 340,567.26 18.17% 5.5 3 United States 154,731.90 1,030,644.06 15.01% 6.7 4 Puerto Rico 79,471.80 549,037.73 14.47% 6.9 5 United Arab Emirates 119,582.90 879,804.57 13.59% 7.4 6 Palestine 36,058.80 283,316.86 12.73% 7.9 7 Oman 72,712.19 621,140.51 11.71% 8.5 8 Iceland 138,621.19 1,413,079.54 9.81% 10.2 9 Cyprus 61,698.50 645,974.88 9.55% 10.5 10 Qatar 132,674.67 1,400,428.53 9.47% 10.6 11 Ireland 129,553.66 1,430,610.86 9.06% 11.0 12 Denmark 155,743.18 1,785,256.91 8.72% 11.5 13 Belgium 105,077.47 1,228,547.98 8.55% 11.7 14 Canada 125,270.93 1,468,946.94 8.53% 11.7 15 Australia 159,711.31 1,901,546.16 8.40% 11.9 16 Netherlands 129,984.08 1,549,623.84 8.39% 11.9 17 Mauritius 21,940.22 264,094.10 8.31% 12.0 18 Bahrain 67,707.71 823,036.73 8.23% 12.2 19 Sweden 131,219.83 1,681,479.36 7.80% 12.8 20 Bulgaria 28,459.24 368,717.37 7.72% 13.0 21 New Zealand 126,574.13 1,648,605.65 7.68% 13.0 22 Latvia 40,571.97 537,431.44 7.55% 13.2 23 Jordan 25,354.94 336,139.66 7.54% 13.3 24 Trinidad And Tobago 36,647.42 487,561.21 7.52% 13.3 25 Norway 155,601.10 2,091,848.53 7.44% 13.4 26 Finland 119,268.29 1,620,385.89 7.36% 13.6 27 Switzerland 271,309.00 3,786,043.57 7.17% 14.0 28 Italy 72,649.51 1,041,621.03 6.97% 14.3 29 Turkey 16,899.32 245,734.47 6.88% 14.5 30 Mexico 23,301.93 340,072.27 6.85% 14.6 31 Germany 128,907.13 1,888,589.21 6.83% 14.7 32 United Kingdom 117,679.73 1,775,717.66 6.63% 15.1 33 Spain 68,202.60 1,034,758.25 6.59% 15.2 34 Iraq 24,375.30 379,592.36 6.42% 15.6 35 Estonia 57,935.14 911,213.19 6.36% 15.7 36 Kazakhstan 18,181.63 287,901.17 6.32% 15.8 37 France 115,719.84 1,834,943.07 6.31% 15.9 38 Malaysia 35,698.82 570,043.97 6.26% 16.0 39 Bolivia 21,373.68 347,885.25 6.14% 16.3 40 Greece 37,006.21 616,904.43 6.00% 16.7 41 Honduras 22,022.60 368,060.69 5.98% 16.7 42 Costa Rica 32,165.89 542,470.95 5.93% 16.9 43 Romania 29,463.36 497,717.33 5.92% 16.9 44 India 19,306.34 328,811.73 5.87% 17.0 45 Libya 29,264.57 499,349.08 5.86% 17.1 46 Kosovo (Disputed Territory) 21,309.81 365,170.31 5.84% 17.1 47 Bosnia And Herzegovina 25,751.94 460,570.24 5.59% 17.9 48 Moldova 17,843.14 319,613.26 5.58% 17.9 49 Hungary 36,120.89 654,402.25 5.52% 18.1 50 Austria 102,074.07 1,874,649.72 5.44% 18.4 The Least Affordable Countries To Buy A Home In

At the other end of the scale, it’s no surprise that infamously expensive South Korea and Hong Kong feature in the top 10 least affordable countries to buy a home in.

The number one least affordable place to buy a home though is Ghana – average property prices stand at just over 1,875,672.05 AED but the average annual salary is only around 12,562.85 AED, which means it would take 149 years to save up enough to buy a home if none of the wage was ever spent.

It’s cheaper to buy property in Sri Lanka – on average a 100 sqm home costs around 781,434.67 AED, but the average annual salary is also low at just over 10,423.27 AED a year. This equates to just 1.33% of the cost of a home and would take 75 years of saving and not spending anything at all, to be able to buy a 100sqm home.

Third place Hong Kong has the highest property prices in the entire study – on average, a yearly salary in Hong Kong would bring in almost 138,670.15 AED, which is the equivalent to 1.36% when compared to the cost of a home.

In fourth position is Jamaica (1.63%), and rounding off the top five least affordable countries to purchase a home when factoring in purchasing power, is Iran (1.72%).

Rank Country Yearly salary AED Price per 100 square metres (Average price of a 100sqm home) AED Annual salary as a % of cost of a 100sqm home How many years it would take to buy a 100sqm home (with an average annual salary, and spending nothing of it) 1 Ghana 12,562.85 1,875,672.05 0.67% 149.3 2 Sri Lanka 10,423.27 781,434.67 1.33% 75.0 3 Hong Kong 138,670.15 10,177,637.15 1.36% 73.4 4 Jamaica 27,776.30 1,700,784.20 1.63% 61.2 5 Iran 13,425.49 778,798.01 1.72% 58.0 6 Philippines 12,854.78 649,703.52 1.98% 50.5 7 South Korea 97,591.34 4,607,699.78 2.12% 47.2 8 China 46,071.95 2,140,940.21 2.15% 46.5 9 Argentina 17,730.31 798,033.21 2.22% 45.0 10 Ethiopia 8,631.14 380,751.50 2.27% 44.1 11 Kenya 17,705.84 750,672.78 2.36% 42.4 12 Nepal 9,580.94 362,187.90 2.65% 37.8 13 Indonesia 13,043.42 486,710.51 2.68% 37.3 14 Zimbabwe 14,143.66 526,066.43 2.69% 37.2 15 Taiwan 62,631.58 2,300,231.94 2.72% 36.7 16 Thailand 24,469.62 892,632.18 2.74% 36.5 17 Vietnam 19,524.24 641,460.22 3.04% 32.9 18 Peru 16,363.82 519,571.78 3.15% 31.8 19 Uruguay 26,404.44 804,895.99 3.28% 30.5 20 Azerbaijan 13,378.92 396,969.46 3.37% 29.7

Gian-Carlo Grossi, Managing Director at Roofing Megastore commented:

“Although in reality, it would be impossible to save 100% of your wage and not use any for standard costs of living, the length-of-time-to-buy equation serves to really illustrate the difference between the most and least affordable places to buy a home around the world.

For so many, owning a home is a key goal in life, and yet the gulf between average salaries and the prices of homes in so many countries makes it impossible for lots of people.

Our business exists to make it easier for people to improve and maintain the homes they’re lucky enough to own – so we wanted to highlight this property ownership issue to increase awareness so more people can find ways to buy a home in the future.”

To see the full research, and see which countries have the highest property prices and wages in the world, visit https://www.roofingmegastore.co.uk/cost-of-a-home.