Dubai’s Gaming Scene: A Growing Community?

When it comes to entertainment technology, Dubai is far from a desert. The city is currently inserted in a broader context of a rising trend in the Middle East. In 2020 alone, the region has expanded the gaming market by 25%. Indeed, 2020 was the best year on record for this market in the MENA (the Middle East and Africa) region.

Dubai is in a privileged position to rake the benefits of this boom. Since the nineties, the place has thrived with cyber cafés on every corner. Those cafes and parlours provide the perfect environment for esports and other gaming activities. Check what else is on in Dubai.

Going Mobile

Mobile gaming is rising fast in the region. Mobile usage doubled in the MENA region between 2014 and 2019. According to Habib Chams, the local gaming market is worth 4 billion dollars.

The mobile gaming sector is the biggest in the gaming industry. Indie developers built highly successful and popular games specifically for mobiles and smartphones. Traditionally PC and console games are now receiving mobile adaptations so that these studios and publishers can capitalise on this booming sector. Online casinos were one of the first to make this transition. Their browser-based service was optimised for smartphones and dedicated apps were developed. One of the biggest benefits, obviously, was how accessible they became, which led to many existing customers using their apps in addition to the new customers to which these perks appealed. Customers opt to play online – how have a dedicated app – because they have optimised their variety of themed slots, classic poker, as well as live casino in this format. Leading mobile technology and 5G are set to increase the capabilities even further shortly, which will no doubt further consolidate mobile preference for punters and gamers alike.

Despite Bitcoin’s rollercoaster-like behaviour, more people use it in online transactions. Online casinos are no exception. This payment method is gaining ground among online players because of its anonymity and low fees. Recently, a user moved about 2 billion dollars-worth bitcoins for less than a dollar.

A Golden Age for Gamers?

Faster internet connection, and incredibly capable consoles, create the perfect online gaming environment. Video games and computer games left the basements for good. Now, the niche is undergoing increasing professionalization. Naturally, an industry worth 135 billion dollars worldwide is sure to attract top competitors.

Those competitors get organized in teams, which are usually active on social media. Many of them have Twitter accounts, where they live stream competitions and more.

The Dubai Mall is investing in VR entertainment, creating the world’s largest VR park. Local fans are waiting eagerly for a Transformers game based on VR technology. This product will be released exclusively in the Middle East.

Dubai is working hard to be part of this scene, with local tournaments awarding over US$10,000. That’s why esports teams are honing their skills to perfection. Also, that’s why they’re getting sponsorship from giants such as Red Bull. In 2018, the city hosted the mega event Playerunknown’s Battleground (PUBG) Mobile Star Challenge Global. The highest award was $600,000.

The Rise of eSports

Dubai is attracting more professional games and investors every year. The opening for Fortnite season 8 saw the YouTube star Ali A playing against UEA’s players. The city has built the first high-capacity stadium for eSports tournaments in the region: the XDubai. The plan is to attract more high-stakes tournaments.

Dubai had already a natural talent for eSports because of the countless cyber cafes spread around the city. Soon enough, Dubai became not only a tech hub but also a gamer hub. The growth in the tech sector comes as part of a broader context of business diversification. Private investors are looking for alternatives outside the oil industry.

Cloud Gaming

As one of the leading tech hubs in the Middle East, Dubai is brimming with innovation. Game developers must constantly catch up with the latest technologies. One of those innovations removes consoles altogether. Now, players can choose their games from the cloud.

The service, named Etisalat, is a kind of Netflix for video games, and it’s exclusively available for UAE residents. It allows players to play right from the TV, with no consoles, aiming to cut costs. For 30 dirhams per month, users can play up to 20 games unlimitedly.