Fashion Forward Dubai Returns with April Edition

The free, open to the public event at d3 is a celebration of all things fashion and beauty

Fashion Forward Dubai (FFWD), the Middle East’s definitive fashion platform, returns from April 2-4 at Dubai Design District (d3).

In addition to the exciting line up of regional and international designers showcasing their collections, Fashion Forward Dubai is introducing a beauty element into the platform. Visitors to the three-day event can expect an immersive, curated experience of shows, talks, entertainment, shopping, pop-ups and activations from leading local and international brands. In the April edition, the compelling themes driving many of the brand conversations, activations and collections include seasonal Ramadan edits and sustainability.

“Fashion Forward Dubai’s April 2020 edition is evolving to include our new beauty element to complement the fashion and retail we have always had. Beauty is so inherently tied to fashion and we have a lot of talent in this region from this sector,” said Bong Guerrero, CEO and co-founder, Fashion Forward Dubai.

“We have always been a place for people to come and discover the latest and greatest designers and brand offerings and now we are extending that to include even more exciting experiences. We look forward to welcoming fashion consumers of all ages as well as industry professionals,” he added.

Now in its 12th edition, Fashion Forward Dubai has established itself as the widest reaching platform for new designers to enter the Middle East market and grow awareness for their brands, as well as a place for well established brands to share their latest innovations and collections. The family friendly event welcomes the fashion community at large to immerse themselves in a celebration of fashion and beauty and to shop a curated selection of indie brands as well as global fashion and beauty labels.