This Dubai Restaurant Offers AED 250,000 Valentine’s Day Experience

Award-winning Argentinian restaurant, Gaucho Dubai, has gone all out this Valentine’s Day to one very special wedding proposal. The stylish restaurant located in Dubai’s DIFC, is offering a their “Diamond Dining” luxury experience that takes care of everything for one lucky couple culminating in the ultimate wedding proposal.

The uber exclusive proposal package costs AED 250,000 (USD $68,000) and comes with a checklist of sparkling elements that will surely wow any potential spouse. The fairytale evening starts with the couple being whisked away in a chauffeur driven Bentley carriage to indulge in a once in a lifetime seven-course meal (full menu below) with rare vintage wine pairings in Gaucho’s exclusive private dining room. The candle lit table for two will be surrounded by 300 red roses from Maison de Fleurs and will have 2002 Boerl & Kroff Champagne on ice. Once relaxed in the elegant private dining space, guests will then be presented with his and hers Rolex Datejust watches, engraved Gaucho steak-knives and of course the important 1.5 carat Pave Diamond engagement ring, from Tiffany & Co.

Gaucho’s General Manager Juan Pablo commented, “We at Gaucho appreciate how nerve-wracking creating the perfect wedding proposal can be so, we wanted to take some of the pressure away from guests and assist in creating what is a very special memory. We love hosting and we especially love creating lasting moments for our guests. Valentine’s Day is always a fantastic night to be in the restaurant and we wanted to take it to another level with our exclusive one off “Diamond Dining” experience!”

To book Gaucho’s “Diamond Dining” experience or for further information, please contact Gaucho’s private guest relations before 10th February.

For those not looking for an “I do”, Gaucho will also be offering a special four-course set menu priced at AED 500. Late night live entertainment will be available upstairs, as chic restaurant and lounge Indie DIFC hosts the ‘Love Caravan’.