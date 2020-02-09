Dubai to Host More than 70 Sports Events in February

20 of those events are international and will bring cycling and tennis’ top stars to Dubai

February will be a blockbuster month for sports lovers in Dubai with the Emirate hosting more than 70 sports events this month, including 20 international championships that will bring the world’s top tennis players and the superstars of international cycling, among others, to the city.

Organised under the aegis of Dubai Sports Council, the events will cater to all the different segments of Dubai’s diverse community with Ironman 70.3 Dubai (Feb 7) heading the list of international events alongside the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Feb 17-29), which will bring all the top stars of men’s and women’s tennis to Dubai for two weeks of spectacular tennis, and the magnificent UAE Tour (Feb 23-39), the one and only World Tour cycling race in the Middle East that will showcase all seven emirates of the UAE.

For cycling lovers, there is the Al Salam Cycling Championship as well on Feb 13 in Al Qudra, while a brand new international mountain bike event will make its debut – the Hero Dubai Desert Fascination, which is a part of the Hero World Series, will take place in the magnificent hills of Hatta on February 7. The Dubai Women’s Tour, a UCI Women’s Elite Tour event, will also be making its first appearance, with riders covering 392km across four stages from Feb 17-20.

The UAE’s fitness enthusiasts, meanwhile, will celebrate Valentine’s Day in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, get their highs in the region’s most adrenaline-fuelled and exhilarating obstacle course race, the Dubai Desert Warrior Challenge.

There are plenty of other events to keep the community engaged: the Cigna Park Run (Kite Beach, Feb 1; Dubai Festival City, Feb 15), Hatta Walkathon (Feb 4), Dubai Desert Road Run (The Sevens, Feb 7), Sharaf Exchange Road Run (Meydan, Feb 7), DXB StarLink Cycling (Al Qudra, Feb 8), Etisalat Run (Dubai Parks and Resorts, Feb 8), Inspire Yoga (Al Marmoom Yoga Hall, Feb 10, Feb 13), Bloomberg Square Mile Relay (DIFC Gate, Feb 12), Dubai Cares Walk for Education (Dubai Creek Park, Feb 14), M1 Run 2020 (Media One Hotel, Feb 15), JLL Triathlon Series –Race 2 (Feb 15), Walk for Arthritis (Creek Park, Feb 21), XYoga Dubai (Kite Beach, Feb 21), Labour Run 6 (Sonapur, Feb 28), Canal Run (Dubai Canal, Feb 28) and the Al Marmoom Women’s Cycling Challenge (Feb 28, Al Qudra).

February will also see more than 1,000 sports enthusiasts from the corporate world compete for honours in 23 different sports across two days in the 2nd Corporate Sports Championship Dubai (Feb 27 & 29).

Busy month for youngsters

The month will also see a number of events, both local and international, showcasing bright young talents in different sports arenas. Kicking-off the proceedings is the Dubai Junior Regatta – Heat 1 on February 1 at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club.

The Regatta will be followed by the French School Football Cup (The Sevens, Feb 5-8), the 1st Emirates Swimming Cup Championship – Long Course (Hamdan Sports Complex, Feb 7-8), Under-13 Academies Cricket Championship (Institute of Applied Technology, Feb 8 & Feb 15), Du Football Champions (The Sevens, Feb 8, Feb 15), Middle East Open and Junior Championships Swimming (Hamdan Sports Complex, Feb 13-15), Girl Gamer eSports Festival (Meydan Grandstand, Feb 19-22) and the Under 13 World School Games (Dubai Sports City and Haman Sports Complex, Feb 27-29).

Diverse calendar

Fans and participants will be able to choose from a wide variety of sports that include: Darts Winter League (Feb 5, 12), Zurich Cricket Sixes (The Sevens, Feb 7), 17th CCA Cup Badminton (Phoenix Sports Hall, Feb 7-14), Probellum MMA (Caesars Palace, Feb 7), Pre-Valentine One-Day Volleyball Tournament (Shabab Al Ahli, Feb 7), Emaar Polo Masters (Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Feb 7-15), 3rd International Masters Swimming Championship (Al Nasr SC, Feb 7-8), Polo Masters Cup (Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, Feb 9-14), Sustainable City Horse Show and Show Jumping Competition (Sustainable City Equestrian Club, Feb 12-15), Karate1 Premier League – Dubai (Al Wasl SC, Feb 13-17) and the Dubai Polo Gold Cup (AHPRC, Feb 17-Mar 6).