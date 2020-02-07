Ain Dubai Will Formally Open for Expo 2020 Dubai

Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel, will be formally opened in October to coincide with Expo 2020 Dubai.

Located on Meraas’ Bluewaters Island, which also includes entertainment, retail, residential and hospitality offerings, the opening of the 250-metre high attraction was announced by this week on Twitter by the Dubai Media Office.

Capable of carrying up to 1,900 passengers at a time, it has 48 double-glazed capsules that will provide 360-degree views of Dubai.

Currently, the world’s tallest observation wheel is the High Roller in Las Vegas, which has a height of 167 metres. The second tallest is the London Eye, with a height of 135 metres.

Set to commence on 20th October, Expo 2020 Dubai will feature hundreds of themed and interactive pavilions, as well as immersive cultural experiences and live entertainment.

Dubai 2020 Expo is themed ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and will focus on ‘Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity’.

Last year, more pavilions for Dubai Expo 2020 were unveiled, including Italy and Morocco’s offerings, and Singapore’s net-zero energy pavilion designed by WOHA.