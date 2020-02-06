UAE National Golfers Set for The Largest Presidents Cup, Sponsored by HSBC

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Nationals from across the country will be gathering this weekend for the 8th edition of the UAE Presidents Cup sponsored by HSBC. Hosted by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) at Yas Links Abu Dhabi this year’s “national championship” will have over 120 players competing across four different divisions, making it the largest field since the event started in 2013.

EGF is thrilled to work alongside with HSBC for the eighth year. HSBC is a globally recognized organization in banking with an event management sector that has a purpose to be where the growth is. HSBC is certainly on the right track with impressive golf events like the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA and worldwide influence on junior golf programs.

EGF Secretary General, Khalid Mubarak Al Shamsi had this to say about the 2020 UAE Presidents Cup. “It is always great to work with HSBC and their knowledgeable events management staff. With the continued support from HSBC, we are seeing this event grow year after year. Over 20 junior golfers from the National Junior Development Program will compete in the Par 3 Championship, which is a direct reflection of the growth of the sport within the national golf community. Building a strong national golf community is a goal for both the EGF and HSBC, this event is proof that both are reaching that goal”.

The 2019 Championship Khalid Yousuf with EGF Chairman H.E. Shaikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi

The EGF encourages any and all spectators to visit Yas Link Abu Dhabi this weekend and support this fantastic event. You can see the results and follow the event updates on the EGF website and social media pages.