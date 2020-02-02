Deira Islands Bridges on Track for June Completion

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the construction of the bridges leading to the entrance of Deira Islands has been 75 per cent completed.

The scope of works includes the construction of three bridges of six lanes in each direction linked with the bridge crossing over the water canal.

Director-General and Chairman Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer said this comes as part of RTA’s initiative for completion of road projects related to the Shindagha Corridor. The construction work is likely to be completed in June this year, he added.

Deira Island Project, which is developed by Nakheel, is Dubai’s new waterfront. It consists of four man-made islands reclaimed from the Arabian Gulf along the coast of Deira spanning 17 million sq m; rendering it the largest development project in Deira.

The project comprises the construction of hundreds of hotels, furnished flats, mixed-use buildings and marinas. It is expected to attract about 250,000 residents as well as 80,000 employees.

The project aims to improve the entry and exit points of Deira Islands at the intersection of Al Khaleej and Abu Baker Al Siddique streets, remarked Al Tayer, during an inspection tour of the project.

Scope of work includes construction of bridges extending 1.6 km in addition to a six-lane bridge extending 140 m together with a slip road on Deira Island’s side.

The existing bridge will also undergo renovations covering re-pavement, rails, traffic signs, utility lines and street lighting, stated the developer.

“The first of the three bridges is a two-lane bridge offering free-flowing traffic from Deira Islands to Al Khaleej Street Northwards while the second is a three-lane bridge providing free traffic from Deira Islands to Al Khaleej Street Southwards,” explained Al Tayer.

The third is a two-lane bridge offering free traffic from Al Khaleej Street Southwards to Deira Islands. The design of Al Khaleej Street flyover allows for the construction of two future bridges in the direction of Abu Baker Al Siddique Street, he stated.

Under the project, RTA will enhance the capacity of Al Khaleej Street over 1.8 km stretch from Abu Hail intersection Northwards to Al-Baraha Hospital Southwards through two signalised junctions at the intersection of Al Khaleej Street with both Abu Hail and Abu Baker Al Siddique Streets to replace the existing roundabouts.

These improvements are part of future improvements of Shindagha Corridor, he added.